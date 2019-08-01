Eastern Virginia: Services Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Accounting Firm

Dehnert, Clarke & Co., PC

309 Steamboat Road, Irvington, DCCoCPA.com, 804-438-5656

With six CPAs plus several accountants and bookkeepers on staff, Dehnert, Clarke & Co. stands out because of the professional service the team provides and the staff’s focus on teamwork. Although the firm’s history dates back to the 1940s, it opened in its current form in 2004. The firm specializes in tax planning and preparation, is a QuickBooks Pro Advisor, and offers a range of traditional accounting services, as well.

second place: Hughes & Basye, Warsaw, 804-333-3316

third place: Chesapeake Accounting Group, PC, Burgess, ChesapeakeAccountingGroup.com, 804-453-7611

Best Air Charter Service

Coastal Sky Taxi

140 Campbell Drive, Topping, CoastalSkyTaxi.com, 804-436-3128

Imagine flying with no connections, no worrying about lost luggage, no arriving to the airport hours before your flight, and no dealing with security lines or pondering the eternal question of whether your sunscreen is a liquid or a gel. This charter air service has aimed to make that dream a reality since 2016, with flights to a variety of cities in the contiguous United States, some as short as 15 minutes, and some as long as several hours.

second place: Martinair at Norfolk International Airport, Norfolk, FlyMartinair.com, 800-777-7401

third place: Bay Aviation, Topping, BayAviationOnline.com, 804-436-2977

Best Architecture Firm

Randall Kipp Architecture, Inc.

81 King Carter Drive, Irvington, KippArchitecture.com, 804-438-6287

This full-service architectural studio specializes in residential and light-commercial designs. It aims to expand buildings into the outdoors and to bring the outdoors in, creating an expansion of space. The firm’s commercial projects include offices and museums, and it is working with the Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Neck to renovate its outdated facility.

second place: Hudgins Design Collaborative, Matthews, HudginsArchitects.com, 804-725-2066

third place: Tranquil Waters Design, White Stone, TranquilWatersDesign.com, 804-435-6146

Best Caterer

Willaby’s Café and Catering

327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone, Willabys.com, 804-435-0000

Also a café in White Stone, this catering company will take on anything from upscale galas to backyard barbecues. The company strives to deliver on time and on budget to its corporate clients, and can do breakfast, box lunch, or luncheon menus for businesses. Willaby’s built its reputation on grilled items, and the menu options include everything from grilled bratwurst to grilled chicken breasts with lemon-tarragon glaze.

second place: The Table at Wilton, Deltaville, TheTableAtWilton.com, 804-776-9555

third place: Car Wash Café, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/CarWashCafeVa, 804-435-0405

Best Chiropractor

Northern Neck Chiropractic

351 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, NNCPC.com, 804-435-3333

Founded in 1991, Drs. E. Jeems Love and Mike Vogel provide a range of chiropractic services, including treatment for sciatica, neck-pain headaches, carpal tunnel, and tennis elbow in a caring, supportive environment. They will coordinate with your physician if needed and incorporate other types of treatment, such as acupuncture, deep tissue massage, or ultrasound, to help patients heal as quickly as possible.

second place: Knight Chiropractic, Warsaw, Facebook.com/Knight-Chiropractic, 804-333-3269

third place: Pure n’ Simple Family Chiropractic, Kilmarnock, PureChiro.weebly.com, 804-435-2273

Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice

The Aesthetic Face

703 Thimble Shoals Blvd., Suite B-3, Newport News, TheAestheticFace.com, 757-522-3223

Double board certified to provide facial cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. J. Marshall Green is committed to patient care and remains in personal contact with his patients from the day their treatment begins. In addition to providing a full range of facial cosmetic procedures, such as facelifts and eyebrow lifts, Dr. Green also works on complex facial reconstruction for veterans with facial injuries or cancer.

second place: TPMG Peninsula Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, Hampton, MyTPMG.com, 757-827-8486

third place: Virginia Facial Surgery, Virginia Beach, VaFacialSurgery.com, 757-496-8066

Best Day Care

Little Spats Preschool

29 E. Church St., Kilmarnock, LittleSpats.com, 804-824-6192

Owned and operated by Angie Garrett since 2015, Little Spats aims to instill a lifelong love of learning in its students. The preschool accepts children ages 16 months to 5 years. In addition to meeting the state requirements for children entering kindergarten, students will receive lessons in art and music and enjoy visits from members of the community such as firefighters, police officers, and business owners to help them learn about their jobs.

second place: Cuddlebugs Child Development Center, Warsaw, CuddleBugsCDC.com, 804-333-4442

third place: Little Eagles Child Development Center, Montross, Facebook.com/LittleEaglesChildDevelopmentCenter, 804-493-0460

Best Dental Practice

David A. Newman, DMD

61 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock, DavidNewmanDMD.com, 804-435-1220

Dr. David Newman, DMD, and his staff are dedicated to patients’ overall dental health, not just cosmetics, as problems with the teeth and gums can affect the whole body, not just your smile. He purchased the practice in 1984 and has continued to add to his education, achieving the level of Master in the Academy of General Dentistry in 2000. Patients with fear or anxiety about going to the dentist can rest assured that they will be treated with empathy, and sedation is available for those who need it.

second place: Midgette Family Dentistry, Chesapeake, MidgetteFamilyDentistry.com, 757-483-4700

third place: Anthony Martin Dentistry, Yorktown, AnthonyMartinDentistry.com, 757-886-0300

Best Dermatology Practice

TPMG Hampton Roads Center for Dermatology

860 Omni Blvd., Suite 112, Newport News, MyTPMG.com, 757-232-8856

Valerie M. Harvey, MD, MPH, is committed to individualized patient care. A board-certified dermatologist who founded her practice in 2017, she treats both common and uncommon skin conditions and diseases of the hair and nails. She also studies pigmentary disorders that disproportionately affect minority patient populations, and she has done research into disparities in melanoma outcomes in underserved populations. She lectures regularly on these topics in addition to maintaining her practice and is committed to following up with patients after their services.

second place: Associates in Dermatology, Hampton, AIDerm.com, 757-838-8030

third place: Oyster Point Dermatology, Inc.,Williamsburg, OysterPointDermatology.com, 757-259-9466

Best Financial Planning Firm

Virginia Asset Group

2901 S. Lynnhaven Road, Suite 230, Virginia Beach, VirginiaAssetGroup.com, 757-747-2556

This firm provides services to families, businesses, and high-net-worth clients with an approach that focuses on getting to know the client as a person first, so investments are tailored to each person’s goals and situation. For businesses, the firm spends time with each group of employees and helps business owners create employee benefit packages. In addition to financial and retirement planning, the firm also assists with education planning for families.

second place: Davenport & Company, LLC, Kilmarnock, InvestDavenport.com, 804-435-7705

third place: Chesapeake Wealth Management,Kilmarnock, ChesapeakeWealth.com, 804-435-3652

Best Funeral Home

Currie Funeral Home

116 E. Church St., Kilmarnock, CurrieFuneral.com, 804-435-1077

Founded in 1924 by James Latane Currie and now owned by Gerald Sellers and Thomas Gale, this funeral home provides both burial and cremation services. It offers prearrangement services that can be used by the customer or for a loved one. Children can tour the funeral home and ask questions before the service. Currie also provides resources for grief counseling after funeral services are over.

second place: Welch Funeral Home, Warsaw, WelchFuneralHomeVa.com, 804-333-3770

third place: Faulkner Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Saluda, Bristow-Faulkner.com, 804-758-2315

Best Hair Salon

Sara Brown Salon

320 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, SaraBrownSalon.com, 804-435-0373

This salon focuses on making hair treatments a “mini vacay” from stressful everyday life for its clients, and welcomes women, children, and men. It is the Northern Neck’s exclusive outlet for naturally derived Aveda products. Owner Sara Brown celebrated her salon’s 10th anniversary in 2018 by remodeling the Craftsman-style bungalow to give it a more modern look.

second place: Bridgewater’s Salon & Spa, Hayes, BridgewatersSalon.com, 804-693-6272

third place: Trend Masters Salon, Mathews, TrendMastersSalon.com, 804-654-9547

Best Home Builder

Ingram Bay Homes

109 Pine Drive, Reedville, IngramBayHomes.com, 804-453-3076

Vincent Haynie founded Ingram Bay Homes in 1994 to serve the Northern Neck region. The firm specializes in waterfront homes on the Chesapeake Bay shoreline. Being responsible stewards of the environment in the Chesapeake is a top priority. In addition to building custom homes, Ingram Bay will take on home remodeling and additional projects.

second place: Virginia Building Solutions, Tappahannock, VaBuildingSolutions.com, 804-443-4663

third place: Connemara Construction, White Stone, ConnemaraCorp.org, 804-435-1551

Best Hospital

Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital

101 Harris Road, Kilmarnock, BonSecours.com, 804-435-8000

This hospital has served the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula areas since 1977. Its special services include oncology and physical care as well as a 10-bed unit for acute psychiatric treatment. RGH also has a Primary Stroke Center Certification and provides specialized stroke care for its patients.

second place: Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Gloucester, RiversideOnline.com/RWRH, 804-693-8800

third place: Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, Sentara.com, 757-984-6000

Best Independent School

Chesapeake Academy

107 Steamboat Road, Irvington, ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575

Originally founded in 1889, Chesapeake reopened in 1965 and has been an independent school ever since. Its approach includes project-based learning, which helps students connect what they learn in school to the outside world and working professionals, and experiences for students in nature and with technology. The school is currently at work on an arts and innovation hub, which will house tools such as 3D printers, laser cutters, a recording studio, and robotics.

second place: Aylett Country Day School, Bruington, ACDSPatriots.net, 804-443-3214

third place: St. Margaret’s School, Tappahannock, SMS.org, 804-443-3357

Best Interior Design Firm

Pillar & Peacock

4353 Irvington Road, Irvington, PillarAndPeacock.com, 804-306-3275

Founded in 2011 by Adrianne Bugg and Brandeis Short, this design firm now includes an architect as well as designers and takes on projects across the East Coast, South, and beyond. They have three studios and will be opening a new one in the Libbie/Grove neighborhood of Richmond in 2019. Their goal is to create clean, timeless designs that reflect their customers, not the designers.

second place: Randall Kipp Architecture, Inc., Irvington, KippArchitecture.com, 804-438-6287

third place: Feather Your Nest and Cindy Lloyd Design, Warsaw, FeatherYourNestCindyLloydDesign.com, 804-333-6463

Best Kitchen Design Firm

Randall Kipp Architecture, Inc.

81 King Carter Drive, Irvington, KippArchitecture.com, 804-438-6287

Specializing in modern architecture, this full-service firm’s residential designs are often situated near a body of water and focus on transparency, so the feel is always modern and light-filled. In keeping with its inspiration from the natural world, the firm also strives to use building materials and technology that reduce or eliminate buildings’ energy needs.

second place: Dee David & Co, LLC, Lottsburg, DeeDavidAndCo.com, 804-724-0829

third place: The Cabinet Works of the Northern Neck, Montross, CabinetWorks.org, 804-493-8102

Best Landscaping Company

River Birch Nursery & Landscaping

5952 General Puller Hwy., Locust Hill, 804-758-2316

Brian Major, River Birch’s owner and landscaper, provides a variety of residential services, including landscaping for new homes. The nursery sells shrubs, trees, perennials, annuals, pottery, and gloves. Gift items, such as welcome mats and garden flags, are available as well.

second place: Organic Green Lawn Care, Topping, OrganicGreenLawn.com, 804-758-4585

third place: Ransone’s Nursery & Maintenance, Inc., Weems, RansoneLandscape.com, 804-435-3788

Best Law Firm

Rumsey & Bugg

4421 Irvington Road, Irvington, RumseyAndBugg.com, 804-438-5588

Partners A. Davis Bugg Jr. and Albert D. Bugg III specialize in personal injury, wrongful death, litigation, corporate, and maritime cases. Because of their location, they’ve developed a particular specialty in maritime law, arguing many cases before federal courts and handling cases for the largest private commercial fishing fleet in the world.

second place: Hubbard, Terry & Britt, Irvington, Irvington-Law.com, 804-438-5522

third place: Dunton, Simmons & Dunton, LLP, White Stone, DSDLaw.com, 804-435-4000

Best Massage Therapy Group

Destress Express Massage & Spa

11835 Canon Blvd., Suite C-108, Newport News, DestressExpress.com, 757-873-8968

Since 1996, Destress has aimed to provide an atmosphere of healing and fun that’s “sassy and serene.” Clients can choose from a wide range of massages, from classic relaxation to prenatal or couples’ massages. Specialty massages are also available, such as Ashiatsu, which uses the pressure of the therapist’s feet, or sports massage, which helps prevent injury.

second place: LaSource Spa, Kilmarnock, MyLaSource.com, 804-436-2985

third place: Heart Felt Touch Massage Therapy, Gloucester, HeartFeltTouchMassage.com, 804-693-9000

Best Optometrist

Beach Eye Care

201 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach, VBEye.com, 757-425-5550

Dr. Samuel Garrett founded Virginia Beach Eye Center in 1991 and has made personal care a priority ever since. The practice’s three doctors offer eye exams as well as more advanced treatments like cataract surgery and LASIK, and treatment for glaucoma. The practice also oversees the first state-licensed, Medicare-certified, and AAAHC-accredited ambulatory surgery facility in southeastern Virginia dedicated solely to eye surgery

second place: Hampton Roads Eye Associates, Newport News, HREA-Op.com, 757-643-8800

third place: Williamsburg Eye Care, Williamsburg, WilliamsburgEye.com, 757-564-1907

Best Orthodontic Practice

Joosse Family Orthodontics

1116 Professional Drive, Suite A, Williamsburg, JoosseFamilyOrthodontics.com, 757-229-4181

Dr. Matt Joosse worked at Parks Orthodontics for two years before purchasing it and opening his own practice in September 2018. A board-certified orthodontist providing both traditional orthodontics and Invisalign, his goal is to help his patients improve their self-esteem and feel more confident when they smile.

second place: Faber Orthodontics, Tappahannock, BracesByDrBeth.com, 804-443-6419

third place: Williamsburg Orthodontics, WilliamsburgOrthodontics.com, 757-253-1200

Best Orthopedic Practice

TPMG Orthopedics

860 Omni Blvd., Suite 113, Newport News, MyTPMG.com, 757-327-0657

This practice has served patients in the Hampton Roads area for more than 10 years. It offers same-day appointments for injuries and a walk-in clinic for patients who have injured themselves doing sports or other recreational activities and will also treat patients with chronic conditions.

second place: Orthopaedic & Spine Center, Newport News, OSC-Ortho.com, 757-596-1900

third place: Jordan-Young Institute for Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine, Virginia Beach, Jordan-YoungInstitute.com, 757-490-4802

Best Pediatric Practice

Pediatric Affiliates of Hampton Roads

200 Grayson Road, Suite 101, Virginia Beach, Doc4Kids.com, 757-473-3200

This practice is dedicated to “caring for kids, educating parents.” The team wants to teach parents as much as they can about their children’s illnesses and give them plenty of time to ask questions. Complimentary prenatal visits to the office are offered to new parents. Sick children will always be seen the same day, and laboratory tests are done at the practice.

second place: TPMG James River Pediatrics, Newport News, MyTPMG.com, 757-595-3570

third place: Riverside Fishing Bay Family Practice, Deltaville, RiversideOnline.com, 804-776-8000

Best Pet Boarding

Bayside Pet Emporium

80 Whisk Drive, White Stone, BaysidePetEmporium.com, 804-435-3548

The facility has a kennel staff, two groomers, and a veterinarian on site. Both Bayside Pet Emporium and the nearby Bayside Animal Hospital were founded in 1987 by Dr. LaMance Joyce. Since his passing in 2016, his daughters have taken over the business and are working on building additional runs for larger animals and an indoor play area to keep pets entertained during bad weather.

second place: 4 Leggers Day Care, Boarding & Grooming, Irvington, Facebook.com/4LeggersNNk, 804-577-4280

third place: Wingmont Stables & Kennels, Aylett, Wingmont.com, 804-994-2712

Best Physical Therapy Group

Carousel Physical Therapy

500 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock, CarouselPT.com, 804-435-3435

This therapist-owned clinic was founded in 1994, and Vikki VerMeer has owned it since 2007. The goal of the practice’s eight therapists is to “bring motion back to life” and to get people moving again. Patients can choose between two locations and one-on-one or group therapy, and there are therapists with specialties such as women’s health, cardiac rehab, and lymphedema.

second place: Belfield Physical Therapy, Warsaw, BelfieldPT.com, 804-333-8222

third place: TPMG Physical Therapy, Newport News, MyTPMG.com, 757-223-9403

Best Pool Company

River Pools & Spas

196 Selftown Road, Warsaw, RiverPoolsAndSpas.com, 888-358-7665

The company’s beginnings were humble: just two guys and a pickup truck. But it has grown quite a bit since 2001, and it now manufactures its own fiberglass pools at the plant in Warsaw. Choose from a variety of designs and colors on the website, and the company will install your dream pool at your home. Interested customers can also schedule a visit to the company’s Pool Park, where they can see finished versions of several different types of pools.

second place: Sevarg Pools, Kilmarnock, 804-435-2770

third place: Lazy Days Pools and Spas, Kilmarnock, LazyDaysPools.com, 804-435-2136

Best Primary Care Practice

Bay Internists, Inc.

107 DMV Drive, Kilmarnock, BayInternistsVa.com, 804-435-3103

At this practice, patients can choose a traditional model or explore concierge medical care. Either way, Bay Internists aims to spend more time with its patients. The primary-care physicians can do annual physicals as well as skin-cancer screenings, vaccinations, and sports physical exams for children. They focus on preventative care, knowing how much easier and less costly it is to treat problems sooner rather than later.

second place: Hampton Family Practice, HamptonFamilyPractice.com, 757-838-6335

third place: Riverside White Stone Family Practice, White Stone, RiversideOnline.com, 804-435-3133

Best Real Estate Firm

Isabell K. Horsley Real Estate, Ltd.

61 Cross St., Urbanna, HorsleyRealEstate.com, 804-758-2430

Now a third-generation, family-owned business founded by Isabell Horsley, this firm specializes in luxury waterfront estates, waterfront homes, and inland and commercial properties. The agents’ aim is to showcase the lifestyle the Chesapeake Bay provides with their intimate knowledge of the area. The firm was founded in 1974 and now has four offices that Horsley’s grandchildren now help run.

second place: Bragg & Company Real Estate, Kilmarnock, BraggCo.com, 804-435-2299

third place: Exit Realty Professionals, Virginia Beach, CoastalHomesVa.com, 757-425-6060

Best Spa

Destress Express Massage & Spa

11835 Canon Blvd., Suite C-108, Newport News, DestressExpress.com, 757-873-8968

Not a place for cookie-cutter spa services or bland, corporate-approved uniforms, Destress Express has helped clients relax while providing unique services since 1996. In addition to massage, the spa offers eyelash and brow tinting, waxing, pedicures, and facials such as the Clarity and Balance Facial, designed to clear your pores, in a relaxing environment.

second place: Tides Inn, Irvington, TidesInn.com, 804-438-5000

third place: LaSource Spa, Kilmarnock, MyLaSource.com, 804-436-2985

Best Veterinary Hospital

Heathsville Animal Hospital

45 Back St., 804-580-5135

Although it’s not in a big city, this veterinary practice draws pet owners from as far away as New Jersey. They’ve been striving “to treat everyone’s pets as though they were our own” since 1957. The practice prides itself on personal service and has the repeat patients to prove it.

second place: Kilmarnock Animal Hospital, 804-435-6320

third place: Bayside Animal Hospital, White Stone, AnimalHospitalBayside.com, 804-435-2896

Best Wedding Venue

Tides Inn

480 King Carter Drive, Irvington, TidesInn.com, 804-438-5000

The former Ashburn Farm became the Tides Inn in 1947 and has provided waterfront views, lodging, and dining ever since. It provides a full-service wedding experience for couples, from catering to a farewell brunch the next day and a suite for the newly married couple. Other guests can stay at the resort as well, so everyone can relax instead of stressing over directions on the big day.

second place: Hope & Glory Inn, Irvington, HopeAndGlory.com, 804-438-6053

third place: The Mariners’ Museum and Park, Newport News, MarinersMuseum.org, 757-596-2222

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.