Eastern Virginia: Living & Recreation Winners 2019

Best Bed and Breakfast

Hope & Glory Inn

65 Tavern Road, Irvington, HopeAndGlory.com, 804-438-6053

A former elite boarding school dating back to 1890, the Hope & Glory Inn has since graduated into a stylish hotel in Irvington within Virginia’s Northern Neck peninsula. The Hope & Glory Inn is different from other area bed and breakfasts with its captivating Chesapeake Bay scenery, pleasing amenities and services, and a dog-friendly vineyard—the Dog & Oyster Vineyard—just a short bike ride from the hotel.

second place: The Inn at Tabbs Creek, Port Haywood, InnAtTabbsCreek.com, 804-725-5136

third place: Kilmarnock Inn, Kilmarnock, KilmarnockInn.com, 804-435-0034

Best “Do Not Miss” Tourist Attraction

Colonial Williamsburg

101 Visitors Center Drive, Williamsburg, ColonialWilliamsburg.com, 855-296-6627

Even if you’ve been Colonial Williamsburg, there are plenty of reasons to go back. New this year are a Haunted Williamsburg ghost tour and exhibitions of Revolutionary War weapons and several types of weavings and rugs, plus a cutting-edge interpretive program called “Resolved, An American Experiment,” which captures the complexity of America’s founding and ideals through nontraditional casting and costume, audience participation, humor, and drama.

second place: Stratford Hall, Montross, StratfordHall.org, 804-493-8038

third place: The Mariners’ Museum and Park, Newport News, MarinersMuseum.org, 757-596-2222

Best Equestrian Event

Annual Pony Round-Up & Swim

7427 Memorial Park Drive, Chincoteague Island, ChincoteagueChamber.com, 757-336-6161

At slack tide on July 24, the world-famous Chincoteague Ponies swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island (less than 1,000 yards). The first foal to come ashore will be named King or Queen Neptune and will be given away in a raffle drawing at the carnival grounds later in the day. The event draws 40,000 visitors each year, and a free shuttle runs the day of the swim to transport attendees to the site.

Best Fishing Guide Company

Midnight Sun Charter

252 Wicomico Point Road, Heathsville, FishMidnightSun.com

Operating with the roomy 50-foot Midnight Sun in the Potomac River, Chesapeake Bay, and Atlantic Ocean, Heathsville-based Midnight Sun Charter has more than 20 years experience in getting you to the fish quickly and safely. And if fishing isn’t your thing, the company also offers sunset dinner cruises, private tours to local restaurants, and charters to Tangier and Smith islands.

second place: Capt. Billy’s Charters, Heathsville, CaptBillysCharters.com, 804-580-7292

third place: Southern Tide Guide Service, Reedville, SouthernTideGuideService.com, 804-436-3241

Best Golf Course

Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club

362 Club Drive, Kilmarnock, ICYCC.com, 804-435-1340

Founded by local entrepreneurs in 1955 as a social outlet, Indian Creek Yacht & Country Club quickly grew to be a staple of the Northern Neck. The clubs offers an 18-hole golf course and practice facility, fine and casual dining, swimming, summer camps, sailing program and marina, and a variety of indoor/outdoor racquet sports.

second place: Golden Eagle Golf Course, Irvington, TidesInn.com, 804-438-4460

third place: Bay Creek Resort & Club, Cape Charles, BayCreek.net, 757-331-8620

Best Gym or Fitness Studio

BodyFit

578 Chesapeake Drive, White Stone, BodyFitVa.com, 804-436-2214

As the Northern Neck’s premier fitness studio, BodyFit—originally founded in 2004 in Williamsburg—allows members 24/7 access. The studio’s abundant space provides enough room to offer group exercise classes, small personal training sessions, wellness workshops, yoga, Pilates, dance, core strengthening, endurance, and small-group personal training classes.

second place: InsideOut Yoga, White Stone, InsideOutYoga.org, 804-436-2204

third place: Northern Neck Family YMCA, Kilmarnock, PeninsulaYMCA.org, 804-435-0223

Best Historic Site

Historic Christ Church & Museum

420 Christ Church Road, Weems, ChristChurch1735.org, 804-438-6855

This museum features artifacts, documents, displays, and exhibits that tell the story of the historic Christ Church, its builder, and the Church of England in colonial Virginia. Displays include the original communion silver, a circa-1711 Thomas Tompion watch, parts of the original 1670 church, and Native American ceramics and tools found on the church grounds.

second place: Colonial Williamsburg, ColonialWilliamsburg.com, 855-296-6627

third place: Stratford Hall, Montross, StratfordHall.org, 804-493-8038

Best Horseback Riding Lessons

Heart’s Corner Farm

1341 Wake Road, Wake, HeartsCornerFarm.com, 804-577-3831

Heart’s Corner Farm spans more than 20 acres in downtown Wake. All horses live outside with access to both shelters and ample pasture. The facilities include a small sand dressage area and large jumping field, as well as a growing handful of cross-country jumps. The farm offers lessons for riders and groups at any level.

second place: Travelers Rest Farm, St. Stephen’s Church, TravelersRestFarm.com, 804-432-8474

third place: Stonehouse Stables, Toano, StonehouseStables.com, 757-566-0666

Best Hotel

Tides Inn

480 King Carter Drive, Irvington, TidesInn.com, 804-438-5000

This expansive waterfront farm had been in the Ashburn family for more than 150 years before it was purchased by E.A. Stephens, a New Orleans businessman, who converted it into The Tides Inn in 1947. The hotel quickly established itself as a premier resort in the mid-Atlantic region, and with extensive renovations carrying the Chesapeake Bay resort into a new era, it has become the charming Virginia retreat it is today.

second place: The Cavalier, Virginia Beach, CavalierHotel.com, 757-425-8555

third place: Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg, ColonialWilliamsburgHotels.com, 757-220-7978

Best Hunting Guide Company

Mount Airy Farm

361 Millpond Road, Warsaw, MountAiry.Farm, 804-313-0815

Mount Airy consists of 1,400 acres of farmland, tidal marsh, and native grass situated along the banks of the pristine Catpoint Creek. Known throughout the mid-Atlantic area for its excellent duck and goose hunting, the marshland of Catpoint Creek is an excellent spot to hunt waterfowl along the Eastern Flyway. Other specialties include wing shooting, ducks, and turkeys.

Best Marina

Norton Yachts

97 Marina Drive, Deltaville, NortonYachts.com, 804-776-9211

For more than 70 years, Norton Yachts has anchored in Deltaville, the self-proclaimed boating capital of the Chesapeake Bay. The company—family owned for three generations—operates a full-service boatyard, offering annual slips and winter storage, and is the area’s premier dealer for Jeanneau sailboats, Cobia powerboats, and more. Open seven days a week.

second place: Deltaville Yachting Center, Deltaville, DYCBoat.com, 804-776-9898

third place: Cape Charles Yacht Center, Cape Charles, CCYachtCenter.com, 757-331-3100

Best Martial Arts School

World Martial Arts

2115 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Yorktown, KosTkd.com, 757-867-5085

Founded by head instructor and manager Sang Mee Ko’s father, Korean immigrant Pyong Tuk Ko, World Martial Arts is dedicated to the highest quality of martial arts training. The school offers classes for all ages, from Tiny Tigers for toddlers to taekwondo for children and adults, and tai chi for seniors who want to stay active and improve balance.

second place: Green’s Martial Arts, Hampton, GreensMartialArts.com, 757-827-5425

third place: BAEPLEX, Williamsburg, BAEPLEX.com, 757-229-2237

Best Outdoor Adventure

The Mariners’ Museum and Park

100 Museum Drive, Newport News, MarinersMuseum.org, 757-596-2222

The Mariners’ Museum doesn’t just feature a huge collection of historic artifacts. The facility sits on a popular 550-acre park where guests can hike the award-winning five-mile Noland Trail with 14 bridges or picnic at Lions Bridge overlooking the tranquil James River and Lake Maury, named after 19th-century Virginia oceanographer Matthew Fontaine Maury.

second place: Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium, Virginia Beach, VirginiaBeachAdventurePark.com, 757-385-4947

third place: Go Ape Zip Line & Treetop Adventure, Williamsburg, GoApe.com, 800-971-8271

Best Resort

Tides Inn

480 King Carter Drive, Irvington, TidesInn.com, 804-438-5000

This historic waterfront resort is located just off the Rappahannock River within the Irvington National Register District. Following an $18 million renovation in 2002, the resort has a total of 106 guest rooms and suites, a full-service spa, a 60-slip marina, and a par-72 championship golf course, the Golden Eagle.

second place: The Cavalier, Virginia Beach, CavalierHotel.com, 757-425-8555

third place: Bay Creek Resort & Club, Cape Charles, BayCreek.net, 757-331-8620

Best Retirement Community

Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury

132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington, RW-C.org, 804-438-4000

Situated on 165 scenic acres outside the village of Irvington in Virginia’s Northern Neck, Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury is home to those who want the independence and maintenance-free lifestyle afforded them in a tranquil, rural setting. Founded in 1985, RWC is a nonprofit corporation affiliated with the Episcopal and Presbyterian churches.

second place: Atlantic Shores RetirementCommunity, Virginia Beach, AtlanticShoresLiving.com, 757-716-3000

third place: Commonwealth Senior Living at Gloucester House, Gloucester, CommonwealthSL.com, 804-693-3116

Best Summer Camp

Chanco on the James

394 Floods Drive, Spring Grove, Chanco.org, 888-724-2626

Chanco is located on 125 acres of woods surrounded by natural wildlife along the James River in Surry County, just a short ferry ride from historic Jamestown and Colonial Williamsburg. The camp strives to provide “spiritual, personal and professional growth,” all based on Christian teachings.

second place: Chesapeake Academy, Irvington, ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575

third place: YMCA/APYC Camp Kekoka, Kilmarnock, PeninsulaYMCA.org, 804-435-3616

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.