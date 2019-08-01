Eastern Virginia: Food & Drink Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Asian Restaurant

Chao Phraya Thai & Sushi Grill

45 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, ChaoPhrayaThaiAndSushiGrille.com, 804-577-4261

As the sister restaurant to Gloucester’s Bangkok Noi, Chao Phraya Thai & Sushi Grill has an impressive menu highlighting a combination of authentic Thai cuisine and sushi, giving you the taste and feel as if you just stepped off the plane in Bangkok. Here, curries, vegetarian dishes, seafood, and salads are all fresh, and nothing tastes quite like it.

second place: Bangkok Noi Thai Cuisine & Sushi, Gloucester, BangkokNoiThaiCuisine.com, 804-695-1177

third place: Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant,Kilmarnock, GreatFortuneChinese.com, 804-435-6333

Best Bakery

Out of the Oven Bakery

549 Rappahannock Drive, White Stone, 804-577-4187

Whether you’re in the mood for a tasty sweet potato pie, delicious New York-style cheesecake, fresh baked breads, rolls, cookies, or cupcakes, Out of the Oven Bakery has been the region’s best address for baked goods for more than 30 years, making the lives of its devotees a little sweeter.

second place: Michelle’s Sweet Treats, Warsaw, MichellesSweetTreats.weebly.com, 804-761-7565

third place: Yummaries Bakery, Smithfield, Yummaries.com, 757-371-5421

Best Bar

Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill

384 Old Ferry Road, Grimstead, HoleInTheWallWaterfrontGrill.com, 804-505-1005

Just steps away from the shore, the Hole in the Wall is the only waterfront restaurant in Mathews County. With its 850-square-foot deck, allowing patrons to visit by boat or car, and a cocktail menu based around the water, it sounds like a fancy affair. But its name remains a perfect fit for what the owners call a “small, unpretentious place,” and that’s just why everyone likes it.

second place: The 606 featuring The Quays and Walkabout Creek, White Stone, 804-436-1327

third place: Willaby’s Cafe and Catering, White Stone, Willabys.com, 804-435-3669

Best Barbecue Restaurant

Northern Neck BBQ at the Barn

16829 Kings Hwy., Montross, 804-761-0924

Don’t expect any gimmicks, because here at the Barn it’s all about traditional Virginia barbecue. From pulled pork cooked the old-fashioned way over hickory firewood and smothered in secret tomato- and vinegar-based sauce to brisket and ribs with a wide array of sides, including favorites like mac and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans, and homemade banana pudding, this place is the real deal.

second place: Something Different, Urbanna, SomeDiff.com, 804-758-8000

third place: Scoot’s BBQ, Gloucester Point, 804-993-7063

Best Breakfast Restaurant

Car Wash Café

481 N. Main St., Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/CarWashCafeVa, 804-436-6606

This convenience store turned all-American café and car wash has quickly turned into a local favorite with a breakfast menu to die for. Try the huevos rancheros, blueberry pancakes, or freshly caught seafood creations, including the crab omelets that stay on the menu all year ’round. On weekends, the Car Wash Café is open for brunch as well.

second place: Citrus Breakfast & Lunch, Virginia Beach, CitrusVB.com, 757-227-3333

third place: Lee’s Restaurant, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/LeesRestaurant, 804-435-1255

Best Brunch Restaurant

Willaby’s Café and Catering

327 Old Ferry Road, White Stone, Willabys.com, 804-435-3669

Located at the lower end of the Northern Neck in Lancaster County, Willaby’s Café opened in August 1992 and has since gained a loyal following, due in large part to its wide array of homemade sauces and extensive brunch menu. Favorites include omelets, sweet cream pancakes, steak and eggs, freshly made Belgian waffles, and po boy sandwiches.

second place: Citrus Breakfast & Lunch, Virginia Beach, CitrusVB.com, 757-227-3333

third place: Car Wash Café, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/CarWashCafeVa, 804-436-6606

Best Burger Joint

NN Burger

62 Irvington Road, Kilmarnock, NNBurger.com, 804-577-4400

Some people say that you haven’t had a burger if you haven’t tried the No-Nonsense Burger at NN. (Yes, this joint is named after the flagship item on its menu.) This sandwich is stacked with goodness, including a Wagyu beef patty, melted cheese, lettuce, red onion, vine-ripened tomato, and creamy NN sauce.

second place: Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill, Grimstead, HoleInTheWallWaterfrontGrill.com, 804-505-1005

third place: 80/20 Burger Bar, Norfolk, 8020BurgerBar.com, 757-222-1321

Best Chocolatier

Country Cottage

795 Rappahannock Drive, White Stone, CountryCottageWS.com, 804-435-3812

If you have a sweet tooth and live or travel around White Stone, you might find your sweet salvation at Country Cottage, the area’s top chocolatier. What owner Pam Sawyer started as a garden center with a gift shop morphed into a chocolate specialty store when she decided that she’d have to “offer something that the big box stores coming to town did not.” Sawyer started making fudge in 2007, and the rest is sweet history.

second place: The Royal Chocolate, Virginia Beach, TheRoyalChocolate.com, 757-557-6925

third place: Mary’s Cakery & Candy Kitchen,King George, MarysCakeryAndCandy.com, 540-775-9350

Best Cidery

Buskey Cider on the Bay

109 Mason Ave., Cape Charles, Facebook.com/BuskeyCiderOnTheBay, 757-695-3412

Will Correll first flexed his skills fermenting cider in small batches in a Hampden-Sydney dorm at the age of 22. In 2016, he opened the first Buskey Cider in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond, adding his Buskey Cider on the Bay tasting room in 2018. Correll’s ciders are crafted with 100-percent Virginia apples, focusing on semi-sweet and dry flavors.

second place: Sly Clyde Ciderworks, Hampton, SlyClyde.com, 757-755-3130

third place: Ditchley Cider Works, Kilmarnock, DitchleyCiderworks.com, 804-436-3851

Best Craft Brewery

That Damn Mary Brewing Company

5036B George Washington Memorial Hwy., Hayes, ThatDamnMaryBrewing.com, 804-792-5500

With a seven-barrel system for mainstays and a half-barrel pilot system for experimental brews and collaborations, you’ll be damned (pun intended) if you can’t brew some exceptional beer. Favorites include the Proud Mary New England IPA and the Oh Mama! Milk Stout.

second place: Montross Brewery, MontrossBrewery.com, 202-445-8332

third place: Cape Charles Brewing Company, CapeCharlesBrewing.com, 757-695-3909

Best Craft Cocktails

Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill

384 Old Ferry Road, Grimstead, HoleInTheWallWaterfrontGrill.com, 804-505-1005

Many patrons frequent Mathews County’s only waterfront restaurant for its fresh family-style food. But be sure to try one or more of the handcrafted cocktails ($8.95) that make the Hole in the Wall a top catch-up-with-a-friend bar and a real gem of a destination with a casual, relaxed, and oh-so-cool setting.

second place: The White Dog Bistro, Mathews, TheWhiteDogBistro.com, 804-725-7680

third place: Relish Restaurant & Wine Bar, Warsaw, RelishNNk.com, 804-761-6727

Best Dessert Menu

NN Burger

303 Queen St., Tappahannock, NNBurger.com, 804-925-6100

When thinking of dessert, a burger joint doesn’t always come to mind first. But the menu at NN Burger is stacked with sweet goodies that’ll make for the crowning achievement of your burger binge. If there’s still room, shoot for a NN Freakshake topped with decadent pastry, chocolate drizzle, and candy and served in a candy-coated mason jar.

second place: Michelle’s Sweet Treats, Warsaw, MichellesSweetTreats.weebly.com, 804-761-7565

third place: Stevie’s Ice Cream, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/SteviesIceCream, 804-435-2252

Best Distillery

Cape Charles Distillery

12 Strawberry St., CapeCharlesDistillery.com, 757-695-3737

This new staple of the Strawberry Street business district opened just a year ago, but it has already gained a following with its selection of handcrafted small-batch whiskies, vodka, and moonshine, all while capturing the spirit of the Eastern Shore in every bottle. Patrons also enjoy the thoughtful décor, including a chalkboard wall that illustrates the distilling process and a custom-made bar.

second place: Tarnished Truth Distilling Co., Virginia Beach, TarnishedTruth.com, 757-965-9652

third place: Blue Sky Distillery, Smithfield, BlueSkyDistillery.com, 757-746-8342

Best Farmers’ Market

Irvington Farmers’ Market

98 King Carter Drive, Town.Irvington.Va.us, 804-480-0697

This old-fashioned, open-air market opens every first Saturday of the month through November from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. In 2018, more than 180 vendors offered local produce, fruit, herbs, flowers, plants, farm-to-table food items, baked goods, art, and handcrafted items. In cooler months, alpacas visit the market.

second place: Smithfield Farmers’ Market, SmithfieldFarmersMarket.org, 757-375-3031

third place: Mathews Farmers’ Market, MathewsMainStreet.org, 804-725-5747

Best Food Truck

Byrd’s Seafood Co.

Irvington, ByrdsSeafood.com, 804-480-9723

Chef Bryan Byrd, owner of Byrd’s Seafood Co., has 17 years of experience working in the fast-paced restaurant and bar industry, including several area restaurants as well as five years in Key West, Florida. With his popular Shuck Truck, Byrd sells fresh local oysters and seafood along with fresh local produce.

second place: A Bite of Maine, Virginia Beach, ABiteOfMaine.com, 757-581-5332

third place: On the Flip Side, Gwynn, Facebook.com/FlipSideVa, 804-384-8987

Best Grocery Store

Tri-Star Supermarket

81 Irvington Road, Irvington, 804-435-3800

As the area’s only locally owned supermarket and a longtime fixture in the community, Tri-Star Supermarket is your best alternative to chains like Walmart or Food Lion. From freshly butchered chicken to a large selection of craft beer, this market doesn’t fall short in any department.

second place: Callao Supermarket, CallaoSupermarket.com, 804-529-7251

third place: Deltaville Market, 804-776-6131

Best Indian Food

Nawab Indian Cuisine

204 Monticello Ave., Williamsburg, NawabOnline.com, 757-565-3200

Committed to preserving a culture, tradition, and standard in culinary tastes, Nawab Indian Cuisine has been serving the Hampton Roads since 1992. The Nawab name—which translates to “governor”—has become a staple of Indian cuisine in the area and has established itself as the favored restaurant of curry connoisseurs across Virginia and neighboring states.

second place: Aago Indian & Nepalese Cuisine, Newport News, AagoRestaurant.com, 757-310-6457

third place: Monsoon Indian Bistro, Hampton, MonsoonVa.com, 757-224-1633

Best Italian Restaurant

Tony & Milena’s Pizzeria

2364 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Hayes, TonyAndMilenas.com, 804-684-0708

Opened by two Sicilian immigrant siblings in 2007, Tony & Milena’s Pizzeria offers patrons the real deal with authentic Italian cuisine. Menu favorites include San Giovanni, veal sautéed with spinach, mushroom, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, and pink Alfredo sauce, topped with gorgonzola, and served over your choice of pasta. Or try the rollatini chicken breast stuffed and rolled with prosciutto, roasted garlic, and spinach.

second place: Angelo’s Pizza, Montross, 804-493-8694

third place: Aldo’s Ristorante, Virginia Beach, AldosVB.com, 804-491-1111

Best Local Gourmet Food Store

River Market

1 Rappahannock Drive, White Stone, RiverMarketVa.com, 804-435-1725

White Stone’s River Market has provided Lancaster County and the Northern Neck with gourmet food and custom catering for 25 years. Try some of the fresh homemade bread, pastries, and cookies, or opt for the soups, sandwiches, salads, pizza, ribs, crab cakes, or barbecue. The market serves lunch and dinner for take out and boasts a full selection of imported cheese, wine, and beer.

second place: Carried Away Cuisine, Kilmarnock, CarriedAwayCuisine.biz, 804-435-9191

third place: Kelsick Specialty Market, Gloucester, KelsickMarket.com, 804-693-6500

Best Local Ice Cream Shop

Short Lane Ice Cream

6721 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester, Facebook.com/ShortLaneIceCreamCo, 804-695-2999

Toni and Barry Childress took over this popular ice cream joint in 2017, trained by the original owners but taking this Gloucester staple on a new mission. The pair create different delicious flavors daily and are open to suggestions from customers. Among the most popular flavors of their homemade ice cream are mint chocolate chip, chocolate, strawberry, and extreme vanilla.

second place: Stevie’s Ice Cream, Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/SteviesIceCream, 804-435-2252

third place: Brown Dog Ice Cream, Cape Charles, BrownDogIceCream.com, 757-695-3868

Best Local Sandwich Shop

The Local

4337 Irvington Road, Irvington, TheLocalBlend.com, 804-438-9356

Irvington’s The Local is a community-based coffee shop surrounded by the waters of the Chesapeake Bay and immersed in a longstanding culture of the river lifestyle. Favorites include the OG, a panini stacked with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, pesto, and mayo, alongside local crab muffins, fresh-squeezed limeades, and locally made ice cream.

second place: The Daily, Warsaw, 804-333-3455

third place: Dixie Deli, Kilmarnock, 804-435-6745

Best Locally Owned Coffee Shop

Front Porch Coffeehouse

139 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, FrontPorchCoffeehouse.com, 804-577-4103

Front Porch Coffeehouse opened in 2005 as a neighborhood café specializing in fresh roasted beans and gourmet coffees. Owners Terri Wesselman and Julien Patterson’s mission was to create a space where “people could meet, have a conversation, and sit down to a stellar cup of coffee.” By 2007, the café had blossomed into an artisanal coffee house, roasting its own beans, dealing directly with passionate coffee growers, and building a growing following.

second place: The Local, Irvington, TheLocalBlend.com, 804-438-9356

third place: The Art of Coffee, Montross, TheArtOfCoffee.biz, 804-493-9651

Best Mexican Restaurant

Juan’s Mexican Café & Cantina

2310 George Washington Memorial Hwy., Gloucester, JuansCafeAndCantina.com, 804-642-5401

Juan’s is a family-owned and operated restaurant featuring authentic Mexican dishes, many of them beloved recipes handed down through relatives from Mexico. All three locations—in Gloucester, Hampton, and Newport News—feature fresh ingredients, high-quality meats, great cocktails and craft beers, and a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.

second place: Los Portales Mexican Restaurant, Tappahannock, LosPortalesTapp.com, 804-443-0132

third place: Mi Jalisco, Urbanna, Mi-Jalisco.com, 804-758-2011

Best Outdoor Dining

Merroir

784 Locklies Creek Road, Topping, RROysters.com, 804-758-2871

There’s hardly a better way to enjoy your oyster lunch or dinner than on the banks of the Rappahannock River overlooking oyster farms. At Merroir, everything is either served raw or cooked on an outdoor grill, small-plate style, and paired with craft brews and world-famous wines. Each menu item is singularly focused, seasonal, and ever-changing, so there’s always a surprise in store.

second place: Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill, Grimstead, HoleInTheWallWaterfrontGrill.com, 804-505-1005

third place: The White Dog Bistro, Mathews, TheWhiteDogBistro.com, 804-725-7680

Best Oysters

Merroir

784 Locklies Creek Road, Topping, RROysters.com, 804-758-2871

This riverfront, gourmet oyster-tasting house features the celebrated farms of Rappahannock Oyster Company. Start with the Rappahannocks, ideal for the beginner or connoisseur and easy to throw down three dozen without even thinking, then try the Rochambeau and Olde Salt oysters.

second place: Denson’s Grocery and R&B Oyster Bar, Colonial Beach, DensonsGrocery.com, 804-224-4121

third place: Hole in the Wall Waterfront Grill, Grimstead, HoleInTheWallWaterfrontGrill.com, 804-505-1005

Best Pizzeria

Southwind Pizza

44 Church St., Mathews, SouthwindPizza.com, 804-725-2766

Freshness is the key ingredient at this Mathews pizza joint and what makes Southwind special, with handmade, hearth-baked pizza, salads, and specialty sandwiches. Daily specials use seasonal ingredients. The restaurant also features live music on the second and fourth Saturday of every month, and Thursdays are the local jam night, so bring your guitar.

second place: Sal’s Italian Pizza, Kilmarnock, SalsItalianPizzaKilmarnock.com, 804-435-6770

third place: Nino’s Pizza & Ristorante Italiano, Callao, NinosPizzaCallao.com, 804-529-7548

Best Restaurant

Relish Restaurant & Wine Bar

115 Main St., Warsaw, RelishNNK.com, 804-761-6727

Carol Smith, a Northern Neck native, and her brother KG opened Relish Restaurant & Wine Bar in 2014 because the location allowed them easy access to fresh ingredients from farms and fresh seafood. Menu favorites include the local rockfish over purple sweet potato mash with oyster cream and fennel slaw. While you eat, also sample the extensive cocktail selection.

second place: Adrift, White Stone, AdriftVa.com, 804-577-4188

third place: The White Dog Bistro, Mathews, TheWhiteDogBistro.com, 804-725-7680

Best Seafood Restaurant

Merroir

784 Locklies Creek Road, Topping, RROysters.com, 804-758-2871

Get your bivalves straight from the source at Merroir, Rappahannock Oyster Company’s popular riverfront gourmet tasting room, opened in 2011 and overlooking the company’s oyster farms. The restaurant’s mission is simple: “To celebrate good food grown well … Or, put another way, to celebrate our community of like-minded friends.”

second place: A Bite of Maine, Virginia Beach, ABiteOfMaine.com, 757-581-5332

third place: Denson’s Grocery and R&B Oyster Bar, Colonial Beach, DensonsGrocery.com, 804-224-4121

Best Steakhouse

Opus 9

5143 Main St., Williamsburg, Opus9Steakhouse.com, 757-645-4779

This popular Williamsburg restaurant epitomizes the dining experience, from the quality steakhouse fare to the diversity of the wine list, casual elegance, club-like lounge sophistication, and first-class service. The steaks are served sizzling in light drawn butter with a side of baked potato, red bliss garlic mashers, steak wedges, or Opus 9 au gratin potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

second place: Aberdeen Barn, Virginia Beach, AberdeenBarn.net, 757-464-1580

third place: Schlesinger’s Chop House, Newport News, SchlesingersSteaks.com, 757-599-4700

Best Wine Shop

Specials Wine Seller

52 S. Main St., Kilmarnock, Facebook.com/SpecialsWineSeller, 804-436-9463

Located in the heart of Kilmarnock, Specials Wine Seller offers an extensive selection of Old World and New World wines, with thousands of bottles on hand at all times. The very knowledgeable staff has a passion for wines, and the team includes a certified executive sommelier.

second place: Gull Hummock Gourmet Market, Cape Charles, 757-331-1500

third place: Kelsick Specialty Market, Gloucester, KelsickMarket.com, 804-693-6500

Best Winery

Ingleside Vineyards

5872 Leedstown Road, Oak Grove, InglesideVineyards.com, 804-224-8687

As one of Virginia’s oldest and largest wineries, Ingleside Vineyards produces more than 18 types of wine from its estate-grown grapes. For more than 35 years, many handcrafted wines have won numerous awards and top honors in state, national, and international wine competitions, such as the London International Wine & Spirits Competition.

second place: Good Luck Cellars, Kilmarnock, GoodLuckCellars.com, 804-435-1416

third place: Chatham Vineyards on Church Creek, Machipongo, ChathamVineyards.net, 757-678-5588

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.