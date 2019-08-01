Central Virginia: Services Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Accounting Firm

Keiter

4401 Dominion Blvd., Glen Allen, KeiterCPA.com, 804-747-0000

Specializing in serving privately held businesses, corporate executives and high net-worth clients, Keiter has grown into one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in Virginia since its founding in 1978. In 2019 the firm named a new managing partner, Gary Wallace. The firm and its employees support and advise a number of nonprofit organizations in Richmond such as the March of Dimes and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

second place: Harris, Hardy & Johnstone, Richmond, HHJCPA.com, 804-560-0560

third place: Mitchell, Wiggins & Company LLP, Richmond, MWCPA.com, 804-282-6000

Best Air Charter Service

Martin Air

5733 Huntsman Road, Richmond, FlyMartinAir.com, 804-222-7401

Operating the largest fleet of private aircraft on the eastern seaboard, Martin Air has grown from the one jet it started with in 1986 to a fleet of 15 that’s still growing. The service provides private charter flights to the public, as well as handles aircraft sales and acquisitions, with a safety record that includes an ARGUS Platinum rating and an ISBAO II and Wyvern certification.

second place: Million Air, Richmond, MillionAir-Richmond.com, 804-222-3700

third place: Dominion Aviation Services, Inc., Richmond, DominionAviation.com, 804-271-7793

Best Architecture Firm

Poole & Poole Architecture

3736 Winterfield Road, Suite 102, Midlothian, 2PA.net, 804-225-0215

Nea and Michael Poole founded the firm in 2000 in Maryland and moved the company to Richmond in 2003. Since then, their reputation has built slowly by word of mouth. They specialize in multi-family properties, and a notable project is Artisan Hill by Fulton Hill Properties, an apartment building that includes a ceramics studio open to residents.

second place: 3North, Richmond, 3North.com, 804-232-8900

third place: Baskervill, Richmond, Baskervill.com, 804-343-1010

Best Caterer

Cater 2 Events

8534 Patterson Ave., Henrico, Cater2Events.com, 804-269-0359

Though they’ve been in business for 12 years, owners Lona and Gill Crittenden have recently expanded their catering operation to include Studio C2E, which gives them more room for meetings and private tastings. This boutique catering company handles all types of events, big or small. New items for 2019 include roasted corn potato salad and crème brûlée bars.

second place: MOSAIC Catering + Events, Richmond, MosaicCateringEvents.com, 804-525-2190

third place: A Sharper Palate, Henrico, ASharperPalate.com, 804-553-0495

Best Chiropractor

Ariya Family Chiropractic Center

5409 Patterson Ave., Richmond, AriyaFamilyChiropractic.com, 804-288-1005

Ariya has six locations in the Richmond area treating patients of all ages, from babies to the elderly. The practice treats conditions such as low back pain, neck pain, scoliosis, and sports injuries and also provides gentle prenatal care for pregnant clients, acupuncture, holistic nutrition, and massage therapy.

second place: Tuckahoe Family Chiropractic, Richmond, TuckahoeChiro.com, 804-740-3434

third place: Spinal Correction Center, Richmond, LoveThatSpine.com, 804-740-9300

Best Cosmetic Surgery Practice

Niamtu Cosmetic Facial Surgery

11319 Polo Place, Midlothian, LoveThatFace.com, 804-934-3223

Dr. Joe Niamtu specializes in face and neck surgery and has become an expert in his field, giving lectures and writing articles and textbooks when he’s not in the operating room. He has 35 years of experience performing facial surgery, and now, patients come not just from the Richmond area, but also from other states and even countries for procedures at his facial surgery center. He is dedicated to giving patients natural results as safely as possible.

second place: Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, Richmond, RichmondPlasticSurgery.com, 804-298-7462

third place: Agnihotri Cosmetic Surgery, Richmond, AgnihotriCosmeticSurgery.com, 804-270-5028

Best Day Care

Ms. Babs’ Nursery School

2319 Grove Ave., Richmond, MsBabs.com, 804-353-5019

Begun as an in-home childcare facility, Ms. Babs’ Nursery School has grown into a much larger facility on Grove Avenue, especially after a 2,000-square-foot addition in 2014. The primary mission is to help children learn through play in addition to providing enrichment through instruction from outside experts in subjects like yoga and music. There is an on-site cook to provide wholesome meals, and the teachers stay with the school for an average of five years, an achievement in an industry with high turnover.

second place: Primrose School, Midlothian, PrimroseSchools.com, 804-744-0787

third place: Tuckaway, Richmond, TuckawaySchools.com, 804-355-5093

Best Dental Practice

James River Family Dentistry

2805 McRae Road, Richmond, JRFamilyDentistry.com, 804-323-4200

Dr. Guthrie strives to create a relaxed atmosphere in her dental practice while keeping up with the latest technology. A new ITero scanner removes the need for messy dental impressions, giving patients a more pleasant experience. Marley, the office’s therapy dog, has been with the practice for more than three years, providing a welcoming atmosphere for patients.

second place: Beautiful Smiles by Dr. Jill Bussey, Richmond, Bussey-Smiles.com, 804-644-5225

third place: Glen Allen Dentistry, Henrico, GlenAllenDentistry.com, 804-261-1970

Best Dermatology Practice

Richmond Dermatology

9816 Mayland Drive, RichmondDermLaser.com, 804-282-8510

While the practice performs skin cancer screenings and treats skin conditions, Richmond Dermatology also treats conditions many might not associate with a dermatology practice, such as excessive sweating, nail problems caused by fungal infection, and hair loss. Aesthetic treatments such as laser hair removal and chemical peels are also offered in the office, and the entrance and waiting areas have been recently remodeled.

second place: Dermatology Associates of Virginia, Richmond, DermVa.com, 804-285-2006

third place: Commonwealth Dermatology, Richmond, ComDerm.com, 804-282-0831

Best Financial Planning Firm

Miller Financial Services

3901 Westerre Pkwy., Suite 300, Richmond, MFS.NM.com, 804-762-7022

A subsidiary of Northwestern Mutual, Miller Financial Services was founded in 1987 by Jeffrey Miller when he was just 21 years old. MFS specializes in building personalized financial plans for its clients that are driven by their own unique goals and values. The firm also offers business planning, estate and retirement planning, and long-term care planning.

second place: Hermitage Wealth Management, Richmond, HermitageWealth.com, 804-270-7877

third place: UBS Financial Services Inc., Richmond, UBS.com, 804-698 5700

Best Funeral Home

Bliley’s Funeral Homes

3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Blileys.com, 804-355-3800

A fourth-generation, family-owned business, Bliley’s was founded in 1874, and believes that “Every life is worth celebrating.” The funeral home offers on-site cremation services that are open to clients as well as burial services and a variety of options for memorials, including bagpipers.

second place: Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville, BennettFuneralHomes.com, 804-746-8665

third place: Hill & Wood Funeral Service,Charlottesville, HillAndWood.com, 434-296-6148

Best Hair Salon

Bombshell

10 S. Crenshaw Ave., Richmond, ILoveBombshell.com, 804-342-0051

A national company with locations in Las Vegas and West Hollywood, Bombshell provides salon services such as airbrush tanning, waxing, and sugaring in addition to haircuts, coloring, blowouts, Brazilian blowouts, and hair styling for special events. The salon even offers a CurlyGirl cut that’s designed especially for curly hair.The newest service is microblading, a custom tattoo in permanent ink that creates the look of fuller eyebrows.

second place: Mango Salon, Richmond, MangoSalon.com, 804-285-2800

third place: Rituals Salon & Spa, Midlothian, RitualSalon.net, 804-794-6699

Best Home Builder

Smith & Robertson

1128 E. High St., Charlottesville, SmithAndRobertson.com, 434-971-7026

A smaller firm that both designs and builds homes, Smith & Robertson ensures that each project taken on becomes a large part of the business. Owners Ron Smith and Glenn Robertson have worked together as a home building team for more than 40 years. The firm has been dedicated to building more energy efficient homes since its founding in 1976 and will design homes that meet the National Green Building Standard.

second place: HH Hunt Homes, Glen Allen, HHHuntHomes.com, 804-762-4667

third place: Hampden Hill Custom Building, Richmond, HampdenHillCB.com, 804-355-1484

Best Hospital

Bon Secours St. Mary’s

5801 Bremo Road, Richmond, BonSecours.com, 804-285-2011

Part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the largest health systems in the country, this hospital serving Central Virginia began in 1966 with just 169 beds and 250 employees. Today, more than 1,000 physicians serve there, supported by almost 3,000 employees, and the facility now houses 391 beds.

second place: VCU Medical Center, Richmond, VCUHealth.org, 804-828-9000

third place: Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, Richmond, HenricoDoctors.com, 804-289-4500

Best Independent School

New Community School

4211 Hermitage Road, Richmond, TNCS.org, 804-266-2494

This school’s specially designed curriculum, policies, and support systems allow students with dyslexia and related learning disabilities to reach their full potential. Individual tutoring is also available for academic support and test preparation. Athletics and a variety of activities such as field trips and ski days allow students to bond with each other and their teachers.

second place: St. Catherine’s School, Richmond, St.Catherines.org, 804-281-7140

third place: Collegiate School, Richmond, Collegiate-Va.org, 804-740-7077

Best Interior Design Firm

Decorum, Inc.

2421 Westwood Ave., Suite E, Richmond, Decorum-Interiors.com, 804-282-9900

Founded in 1994 by colleagues who met working for another design firm, designers Myrf Bowry and Leah Dodge strive to create spaces that reflect their clients’ own personal sense of style. They are happy to work for clients with a variety of budgets, whether that means helping a young couple design around hand-me-down furniture in their first home or helping someone design their dream home from the ground up. Never content with cookie cutter sets of matching furniture, Bowry and Dodge create interiors that help clients express their style to the fullest in their full-service workroom.

second place: Bridget Beari Home Store, Richmond, BridgetBeariDesigns.com, 804-321-4747

third place: Sara Hillery Interior Design, Richmond, SaraHillery.com, 804-332-5511

Best Kitchen Design Firm

Custom Kitchens

6412 Horsepen Road, Richmond, CustomKitchensInc.net, 804-288-7247

In addition to commitment to providing detail-oriented service to clients, relationships with craftspeople help this firm stand out. Founded in 1957 by Arthur Hendrick, the firm aims to do a quality job that works for clients’ families’ needs—and that’s also on budget and on time. The showroom displays the wide variety of kitchen and bath styles available, many of which are high-quality brands like Wolf and Sub-Zero.

second place: Katheryn Robertson, Ltd., Richmond, KatherynRobertson.com, 804-353-6721

third place: Lane Homes & Remodeling, Richmond, LaneBuilt.com, 804-784-0012

Best Landscaping Company

Cartwright Landscaping

5805 School Ave., Richmond, CartwrightLandscaping.com, 804-381-8204

In its eight years of business, Cartwright has amassed a crew of expert landscapers, many of whom are Virginia certified horticulturists. The firm does everything from design to installation and maintenance, and will also handle related services such as lighting, custom welding, and carpentry work.

second place: Plant by Design, Richmond, PlantbyDesign.com, 804-334-7431

third place: Grelen Nursery, Inc., Somerset, GrelenNursery.com, 540-672-5462

Best Law Firm

Williams Mullen

200 S. Tenth St., Suite 1600, Richmond, WilliamsMullen.com, 804-420-6000

Specializing in business law, Williams Mullen was founded in 1909 by Lewis C. Williams and James Mullen. The firm now includes 230 attorneys in offices all over Virginia as well as North Carolina, South Carolina, and Washington, D.C. The firm’s areas of expertise include business and corporate law, litigation, finance and real estate, and more specialized practices in areas like government contracts, labor, and intellectual property.

second place: McGuire Woods, Richmond, McGuireWoods.com, 804-775-1000

third place: Shaheen Law Firm, Richmond, ShaheenLaw.com, 804-285-6406

Best Massage Therapy Group

Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

5707 Grove Ave., Richmond, ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498

Since it was founded in 2010, this spa has offered a range of massages in a tranquil environment using all-organic lotions and oils. Aromatherapy massages are of course featured, but those suffering from tension headaches and sinus issues can also receive a customized massage, as can expectant mothers. Reflexology, hot stone, and couples massages are offered as well.

second place: Ariya Family Chiropractic Center, Richmond, AriyaFamilyChiropractic.com, 804-288-1005

third place: Glow Med Spa, Richmond, GlowMedSpa.net, 804-262-0330

Best Optometrist

Virginia Eye Institute

400 Westhampton Station, Richmond, VaEye.com, 804-287-4200

Offering more than just simple eye exams, this optometrist offers care for a range of ophthalmic issues such as cataract surgery, retinal disorders, care for glaucoma, corneal disorders, and reconstructive surgery. The practice also offers LASIK surgery. Virginia Eye Institute was founded in 1976, and in 1983 began developing the first freestanding outpatient ophthalmic ambulatory surgery center, aiming to provide the best possible surgical eye care, as well as basic optical services, ever since.

second place: Patterson Eye Clinic, Richmond, PattersonEyeClinic.com, 804-285-7638

third place: Grove Eye Care, Richmond, GroveEyeCare.com, 804-353-3937

Best Orthodontic Practice

Gardner Orthodontics

1206 Willow Lawn Drive, Richmond, GardnerOrthodontics.com, 804-282-0505

Dr. Graham Gardner knew he wanted to be an orthodontist in middle school, even completing his eighth grade science project on orthodontics. He opened his practice in 1998 and now teaches for the Invisalign Masters Program in addition to providing care with cutting edge equipment. His two Richmond locations include amenities such as video games, office contests, and even coffee to help patients feel relaxed and at home.

second place: Horsey Orthodontics, Richmond, HorseyOrthodontics.com, 804-672-3030

third place: Fredericksburg Orthodontics & Invisalign Center, FredericksburgOrthodontics.com, 540-898–7211

Best Orthopedic Practice

Tuckahoe Orthopaedic Associates

1501 Maple Ave., Suite 200, Richmond, TuckahoeOrtho.com, 804-285-2300

With specialized care available in the areas of foot and ankle, hand and upper extremity, joint replacement, pediatric orthopedics, spine and arthroscopy, and sports medicine, for more than 40 years, Tuckahoe has helped all kinds of people, from Olympic athletes to retirees, get back to doing what they love. Physicians are board certified, and most have completed a fellowship in an orthopedic subspecialty.

second place: OrthoVirginia, Richmond, OrthoVirginia.com, 804-320-1339

third place: Fredericksburg Orthopaedic Associates, PC, FredOrtho.com, 540-373-4602

Best Pediatric Practice

Pediatric Associates of Richmond

7113 Three Chopt Road, Suite 101, Richmond, ParPeds.com, 804-282-4205

Care for children starts before they are even born, with Pediatric Associates’ Prenatal Open House events and their lactation center, and continues until patients are 18. All physicians spend time at each of the practice’s six locations, and while routine checkups can be done with the same doctor each time if desired, patients are placed with the first available provider for sick visits to get them seen as quickly as possible. PAR offers early morning, lunch time, evening, and weekend sick visit appointments to work with parents’ busy schedules.

second place: RVA Pediatrics, Richmond, RVAPediatrics.com, 804-754-3776

third place: West End Pediatrics, Richmond, WestEndPediatrics.com, 804-740-6171

Best Pet Boarding

Holiday Barn Pet Resorts

614 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, HolidayBarn.com, 804-672-2200

The 33,000-square-foot luxury pet resort includes a bone-shaped, in-ground swimming pool and 18 play yards. The facility also employs four full-time dog trainers as part of the expansion of its dog-training program. For those who don’t want to board their pet in a kennel, the facility also offers larger suite and cottage options.

second place: Windy Hill Pet Care, LLC, Cumberland, Facebook.com/WindyHillPetCare, 844-939-4455

third place: Diamond Doghouse, Richmond, Diamond-Dog-House.com, 804-254-4101

Best Physical Therapy Group

Thrive Physical Therapy

7400 Beaufont Springs Drive, Suite 520,North Chesterfield, ThrivePTVa.com, 804-320-2220

Since founded in 2005 by a husband-and-wife team of physical therapists, Thrive has helped patients get back to doing what they love, whether that’s completing an Iron Man triathlon or simply playing with their grandchildren. The unique approach has yielded a 40 percent greater reduction in pain when compared to the national average, based on the pain ratings received from patients.

second place: Culpeper Medical CenterRehabilitation, NovantHealthUVA.org, 844-536-3288

third place: Progress Physical Therapy, Glen Allen, ProgressPhysicalTherapy.com, 804-270-7754

Best Pool Company

JoPa Company

8711 W. Broad St., Richmond, JoPa.com, 804-747-9700

When it was founded in 1958, JoPa specialized in commercial swimming pool design, but has now found a niche in custom design for residential swimming pools. Although JoPa builds pools, the company can also design an entire outdoor environment around your pool with the largest selection of outdoor furniture in the state, from dining sets and outdoor rugs to pillows, garden seats, and even hammocks.

second place: Ultimate Pools, Rockville, UltimatePools.com, 804-749-4706

third place: Pla-Mor Pools, Mechanicsville, PlaMorPools.com, 804-746-5555

Best Primary Care Practice

Commonwealth Primary Care

1800 Glenside Drive, Suite 110, Richmond, CPCVa.com, 804-288-1800

Founded in 2002 from several different practices, Commonwealth Primary Care offers comprehensive care with 38 board certified primary care physicians and 13 physician assistants. The newest location at Richmond’s West Creek Medical Park offers a range of services including physical exams, women’s health exams, and even support for those wanting to quit smoking.

second place: Midlothian Family Practice, VaPhysicians.com, 804-794-5598

third place: Internal Medicine Associates of Chesterfield, Midlothian, BonSecours.com, 804-423-8470

Best Real Estate Firm

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

5808 Grove Ave., Richmond, SRMFRE.com, 804-288-2100

With coverage in Richmond and the rest of Central Virginia, Williamsburg, Peninsula, and Wintergreen, the firm focuses on the basics of real estate. The firm also has a luxury component that focuses on higher-end homes, historic homes, and waterfront properties. Though the firm was only launched in 2017, the founders have a wealth of experience in Virginia real estate that they have brought to the venture.

second place: Joyner Fine Properties, Richmond, JoynerFineProperties.com, 804-270-9440

third place: The Licata Group, Locust Grove, LicataGroup.com, 703-928-5467

Best Spa

Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

5707 Grove Ave., Richmond, ScentsOfSerenitySpa.com, 804-277-4498

From the moment clients enter Scents of Serenity and breathe in the aromas that fill the air, they will be treated with the best products that are free of parabens, animal byproducts, propylene glycol, sodium lauryl sulfates, harmful colorants and fragrances, and other harsh cosmetic chemicals. And, none of the products are tested on animals. The most popular spa service is the two-hour Organic Bliss package, which includes an aromatherapy massage and the Blueberry Firming Facial.

second place: Glow Med Spa, Richmond, GlowMedSpa.net, 804-262-0330

third place: Wink Beauty and Brow Bar, Richmond, WinkBeautyAndBrowBar.com, 804-837-1278

Best Veterinary Hospital

River City Veterinary Hospital

5305 W. Broad St., Richmond, RiverCityVetHospital.com, 804-308-8920

Primarily treating dogs and cats, the hospital was founded in 2014 by Drs. Anthony and Heather O’Sullivan. They strive to keep top-notch equipment at their facility, with a dental X-ray machine, digital ultrasound, in-house laboratory, laser surgery, and two state-of-the-art dental cleaning machines. But in addition to the latest technology, care and compassion is a top priority as well.

second place: Locke A. Taylor Veterinary Hospital, Richmond, LockeATaylorDVM.com, 804-262-8629

third place: Bon Air Animal Hospital, Richmond, BonAirAnimalHospital.com, 804-320-5991

Best Wedding Venue

Walden Hall

17440 True Blue Lane, Reva, WaldenHall.com, 540-509-1440

Walden Hall aims to make weddings a one-stop, weekend-long affair. The venue can host a rehearsal dinner, ceremony, reception, and farewell brunch on the property. There are accommodations in the bed and breakfast for up to 12 guests so that members of the bridal party or family, as well as the happy couple, can stay on-site the entire weekend.

second place: Maymont, Richmond, Maymont.org, 804-358-7166

third place: Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.