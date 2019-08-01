Central Virginia: Living & Recreation Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Bed and Breakfast

Walden Hall

17440 True Blue Lane, Reva, WaldenHall.com, 540-509-1440

Far from a rustic bed and breakfast, WaldenHall aims to create a boutique hotel experience. Each suite has its own décor theme and is named after a famous author. Slip into a plush robe and use the in-room coffee maker before sitting down to a multi-course breakfast made by the in-house chef.

second place: Cooper’s Landing Inn& Traveler’s Tavern, Clarksville, CoopersLandingInn.net, 434-374-2866

third place: The Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, InnAtWillowGrove.com, 540-317-1206

Best “Do Not Miss”Tourist Attraction

Maymont

1700 Hampton St., Richmond, Maymont.org, 804-358-7166

James and Sallie Dooley built this classic example of Gilded Age luxury, which was completed in 1893. The historic and specialty gardens, like the Italian Garden, the Japanese Garden, the Butterfly Trail, and The Grotto are all popular attractions. Visitors can also tour the carriage collection, farm, wildlife exhibits, and the Nature Center.

second place: Monticello, Charlottesville, Monticello.org, 434-984-9800

third place: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405

Best Equestrian Event

Deep Run Horse Show

1540 Deep Run Hunt Club Lane, Manakin-Sabot, DeepRunHorseShow.com, 804-677-5691

This year, the 83rd annual show will take place June 19-23. It’s free and open to the public, with concessions, vendors, and classes for spectators to enjoy. More than 200 horses will be in the show, and 27 trophies will be awarded, some of which include prize money. The Hunter Derby, with a $5,000 prize, is one of the popular events.

second place: Montpelier Hunt Races, Orange, MontpelierRaces.org, 540-672-0027

third place: Foxfield Races, Charlottesville, FoxfieldRaces.com, 434-293-9501

Best Fishing Guide Company

Angler’s Lane

18013 Forest Road, Forest, AnglersLane.com, 434-385-0200

This company has been offering guided fishing excursions for 20 years. The four guides offer trips for groups and individuals, and fishers can look for native fish in the Piney River, Jackson River, and James River. Angler’s will provide lunch, equipment, water, and a full service fly shop as well.

second place: Albemarle Angler, Charlottesville, AlbemarleAngler.com, 434-977-6882

third place: Matt Miles Fly Fishing, LLC, Amherst, MattMilesFlyFishing.com, 434-238-2720

Best Golf Course

The Federal Club

13450 Palmers Way, Richmond, TheFederalClub.com, 804-798-4996

Featuring an Arnold Palmer-designed, bentgrass golf course, The Federal Club aims to take all the best aspects of country clubs and make them friendlier. A range of membership options, including pool-only, are available, and private lessons are offered too.

second place: Meadows Farms Golf Course, Locust Grove, MeadowsFarmsGolfCourse.com, 540-854-9890

third place: The Country Club of VirginiaJ ames River Course, Richmond, TheCCV.org, 804-287-1330

Best Gym or Fitness Studio

Cyclebar GreenGate

301 Maltby Blvd., Suite D, Henrico, GreenGate.Cyclebar.com, 804-364-6085

Classes at this studio are a multi-sensory experience, with music, video graphics, rider-specific data, and high-energy instructors. Amenities such as shoes, lockers for use during classes, and a locker room appointed with toiletries (even hair ties!) aim to make scheduling fitness as stress free as possible.

second place: ACAC, Midlothian, ACAC.com, 804-378-1600

third place: PlankRVA, Glen Allen, PlankRVA.com, 804-601-4455

Best Historic Site

Monticello

931 Thomas Jefferson Pkwy., Charlottesville, Monticello.org, 434-984-9800

The home of third president, philosopher, scientist, historian, and author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson, Monticello was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987 and is the only house in the United States with such a distinction. It encompasses a house, landscape, farm, and plantation that serve as a reflection of Jefferson’s interests and personality. Guided tours for adults and school groups are available, and the grounds offer much to explore.

second place: Maymont, Richmond, Maymont.org, 804-358-7166

third place: Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, HollywoodCemetery.org, 804-648-8501

Best Horseback Riding Lessons

Level Green Riding School

3350 John Tree Hill Road, Powhatan, LevelGreenRiding.com, 804-794-8463

This riding school offers English hunt seat riding lessons for children and adults. Additionally, dressage, eventing, jumper, and recreational riding instruction are available, as well as day camps for children. The school has been open under Pat and Jon Betts for more than 30 years and offers boarding, leasing, training, and sales.

second place: James River Equestrian Center, Midlothian, JamesRiverEquestrian.com, 804-594-0760

third place: Oakland Heights Farm, Gordonsville, OaklandHeightsFarm.com, 540-222-6576

Best Hotel

The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., Richmond, JeffersonHotel.com, 804-788-8000

This historic hotel was founded in 1895 and offers a variety of luxurious suites. A fitness center and indoor pool are on site as well as several restaurants. The Jefferson’s retail space was renovated in 2018 to better showcase its collection of home and garden gifts. For the full experience at the hotel, or to celebrate a special occasion, book an afternoon tea in the Palm Court lobby.

second place: Quirk Hotel, Richmond, DestinationHotels.com, 804-340-6040

third place: Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500

Best Hunting Guide Company

Orapax

3831 River Road W, Goochland, Orapax.com, 804-556-2261

These 700 acres of hunting land open to the public are just 30 minutes outside of Richmond. Hunters can bring their own dogs or allow Orapax to assign a guide and hunting dog to them and hunt quail, chukar, and pheasant. The guides are all experienced hunters and dog handlers, and many of them compete in national exhibitions. Bird hunting season runs from mid-September through the end of April depending on the weather.

second place: Rounton Farm, Orange, RountonFarm.com, 540-661-6635

Best Marina

Rocketts Landing Marina

4708 Old Main St., Richmond, RockettsVillage.com, 804-222-3555

Richmond’s only marina on the James River is Rocketts Landing. There are 57 slips available that can accommodate boats up to 50 feet in length. There is gated security and access to fuel, bathrooms, and showers. Boaters can tie up their boats for just two hours for $5, or do a full day/overnight stay for $45.

second place: Clarksville Marina, ClarksvilleVaMarina.com, 434-374-8501

third place: Lake Anna Marina, Bumpass, LakeAnnaMarina.com, 540-895-5051

Best Martial Arts School

American Sport Karate Center

2001 Westover Drive, Danville, DanvilleKarate.com, 434-549-5093

This karate studio provides age-appropriate classes for young students ages four through seven as well as teenagers and adults. The studio’s goal is to impart discipline, respect, confidence, and other character building skills to all its students. The school holds 13 world titles, and students will be prepared to enter karate tournaments if they choose.

second place: Mountain Kim Martial Arts, Fredericksburg, MtKim.com, 540-785-0808

third place: Competitive Edge Karate, Richmond, CEK-Va.com, 804-346-4235

Best Outdoor Adventure

Maymont

1700 Hampton St., Richmond, Maymont.org, 804-358-7166

With more than 100 acres, there is a lot of outdoor exploring to do at Maymont. Admission is free except for a small charge for entry to the Nature Center, although donations are appreciated. Guests who want to enjoy the great outdoors without walking the entire grounds can sign up for golf cart tours. Visitors can view presentations of different types of wildlife, like bobcats and alligators, at the bobcat habitat and the Nature Center.

second place: James River Park System, Richmond, JamesRiverPark.org, 804-646-8911

third place: Sandy River Outdoor Adventures, Rice, SandyRiverOutdoorAdventures.com, 434-392-7275

Best Resort

Wintergreen Resort

39 Mountain Inn Loop, Wintergreen, WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200

Although it’s known for skiing, there are lots of other ways to relax at this mountain resort. In addition to skiing, snowboarding, and tubing, golf and tennis are available as well. After a full day of skiing or tennis, get a massage or pedicure at the spa or dine at one of the four restaurants.

second place: Boar’s Head, Charlottesville, BoarsHeadInn.com, 434-296-2181

third place: The Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, InnAtWillowGrove.com, 540-317-1206

Best Retirement Community

Cedarfield

2300 Cedarfield Pkwy., Richmond, Cedarfield.org, 804-474-8800

A variety of living options are available in this community, from apartments to cottage homes. A new wing of independent living apartments is scheduled to be completed in early 2020. Amenities like a library, fitness center, and nature trails are some of the options available on Cedarfield’s campus.

second place: Westminster Canterbury, Richmond, WCRichmond.org, 804-264-6256

third place: Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville, CovenantWoods.com, 804-569-8000

Best Summer Camp

Brilliant Summer at St. Catherine’s School

6001 Grove Ave., Richmond, St.Catherines.org, 804-281-7140

Virginia Randolph Ellett founded St. Catherine’s in the 1890s, and the school carries on her tradition of educational rigor with enriching summer camps. The school offers camps for ages 3 to 18, with a variety of programs. Elementary school-aged children can participate in a “Design Your Day Camp” program in which they can choose from topics like crochet and fishing in the James River.

second place: Passages Adventure Camp, Richmond, PassagesRVA.com, 804-897-6800

third place: Richmond SPCA Critter Camp, Richmond, RichmondSPCA.org, 804-521-1300

