Central Virginia: Food & Drink Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Asian Restaurant

Mekong

6004 W. Broad St., Henrico, MekongIsForBeerLovers.com, 804-288-8929

An anonymous strip mall holds one of the country’s best places to drink craft beer. Mekong has been voted by CraftBeer.com as Craft Beer Bar of the Year several times, but its food doesn’t disappoint, either. Enjoy Vietnamese favorites like pho and marinated quail with a huge selection of craft beer from Virginia and all over the world.

second place: Peter Chang, Glen Allen, PeterChangRestaurant.com, 804-364-1688

third place: Fat Dragon Chinese Kitchen & Bar, Richmond, FatDragonRVA.com, 804-354-9888

Best Bakery

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

5811 Patterson Ave., Richmond, PearlsBakeShoppe.com, 804-285-2253

Since it opened in 2010, Pearl’s has outgrown its original location and moved to a new, 5,000-square-foot location on Patterson Avenue. Known for decadent cupcakes, the shop also makes other treats like sweet potato ham biscuits and bacon and Parmesan scones. Vegan and gluten-free cupcakes and baked goods are always available. Complete the experience with the shop’s own special blend of Lamplighter coffee.

second place: Westhampton Pastry Shop, Richmond, Facebook.com/WesthamptonPastryShop, 804-282-4413

third place: Sub Rosa, Richmond, SubRosaBakery.com, 804-788-7672

Best Bar

The Jasper

3113 W. Cary St., Richmond, JasperBarRVA.com, 804-248-0963

“Full pours and honest prices,” without smoke and mirrors, has been Jasper’s mission since it opened in 2018. The seasonal cocktail menu changes frequently, but the Quoit Club Punch is a permanent fixture, with its refreshing mix of rum, brandy, rainwater Madeira, and lemon. In the spring, the owners love throwing crawfish boils, and in the winter guests can enjoy holiday-themed cocktails.

second place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, ShoemakersDining.com, 434-455-1510

third place: Can Can Brasserie, Richmond, CanCanBrasserie.com, 804-358-7274

Best Barbecue Restaurant

ZZQ

3201 W. Moore St., Richmond, ZZQRVA.com, 804-528-5648

ZZQ has been bringing central Texas barbecue to Richmond since 2013, gaining national acclaim and working its way through some truly epic lines of hungry barbecue lovers along the way. Beef brisket and jalapeño mac & cheese remain some of the most popular items, and this year barbacoa tacos will be added to the menu.

second place: BBQ Exchange, Gordonsville, BBQEx.com, 540-832-0227

third place: Buz and Neds, Richmond, BuzAndNeds.com, 804-346-4227

Best Breakfast Restaurant

Sugar Shack Donuts

1001 N. Lombardy St., Richmond, SugarShackDonuts.com, 804-278-5900

Former fine dining chef Ian Kelley opened Sugar Shack in 2013, and since then the chain has expanded well beyond Richmond. The shop still focuses on doughnuts made with the freshest possible ingredients—flavors like fresh strawberry and fresh peach ginger are always made with real fruit—and coffee sourced from farms using ethical practices.

second place: Market at Main, Lynchburg, MarketAtMain.com, 434-847-9040

third place: Joe’s Inn, Richmond, JoesInnRVA.com, 804-355-2282

Best Brunch Restaurant

The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., Richmond, JeffersonHotel.com, 804-649-4609

The Jefferson Hotel serves an indulgent brunch for hotel guests and Richmond locals that sells out well in advance. There’s a made-to-order omelet station, carving stations, and a seafood display, but what really gets people out of bed is the dessert display. Every Sunday, the pastry team creates a collection of pies, tarts, cobblers, cakes, and other miniature confections. It’s OK to have dessert for breakfast, right?

second place: BRUNCH, Richmond, BrunchRVA.com, 804-528-4065

third place: Millie’s Diner, Richmond, MilliesDiner.com, 804-643-5512

Best Burger Joint

Burger Bach

3426 W. Cary St., Richmond, BurgerBach.com, 804-359-1305

This “New Zealand-inspired gastro pub” serves juicy burgers with quality ingredients. Both the beef and lamb are grass-fed and from New Zealand, and the joint serves Mid-Atlantic oysters shucked to order from the raw bar. The most popular burger is the Original. Balance yours with a side salad topped with light herb vinaigrette, and choose one of the many house-made dipping sauces for an order of fries.

second place: Luther Burger, Chesterfield, LutherBurger.com, 804-447-2664

third place: Boulevard Burger and Brew, Richmond, BoulevardBurgerAndBrew.com, 804-367-3838

Best Chocolatier

For the Love of Chocolate

3136 W. Cary St., Richmond, Love-Choc.com, 804-359-5645

Weekends at this chocolate shop are always busy, but during the holidays, the aisles of “chocolate nirvana” get really jammed. The shop has carried chocolates from all over the world since 1993, but British chocolates are some of the most popular. Local producers like Taylor Made get shelf space as well, along with options for gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and peanut-free options.

second place: Gearhart’s, Charlottesville, GearhartsChocolates.com, 434-972-9100

third place: Chocolates by Kelly, Henrico, New.ChocolatesByKelly.com, 804-360-8518

Best Cidery

Blue Bee Cider

1320 Summit Ave., Richmond, BlueBeeCider.com, 804-231-0280

Courtney Mailey opened the cidery in April 2013. She uses rare and heirloom Virginia apples, such as Hewe’s Crab and Harrison, and has created some innovative styles, like berry-infused and dry-hopped ciders. This summer, the cidery will release Petit Manchurian, a collaboration with Early Mountain Vineyards that is a hybrid grape/apple wine made with Petit Manseng grapes and Manchurian Crab apples.

second place: Bold Rock Hard Cider, Nellysford, BoldRock.com, 434-361-1030

third place: Buskey Cider, Richmond, BuskeyCider.com, 804-355-0100

Best Craft Brewery

Ardent Craft Ales

3200 W. Leigh St., Richmond, ArdentCraftAles.com, 804-359-1605

Begun as a co-op in a garage in 2010, Ardent is now a part of Scott’s Addition’s thriving beverage district. The brewery’s most popular beer is the IPA X. Quarterly sour releases have been gaining in popularity as well as Richmond beer drinkers grow more accustomed to beer driven by acidity rather than the bitterness that defines hoppy styles like IPAs.

second place: Hardywood, Richmond, Hardywood.com, 804-420-2420

third place: Buggs Island Brewing Company, Clarksville, BuggsIslandBrewing.com, 434-265-3343

Best Craft Cocktails

The Jasper

3113 W. Cary St., Richmond, JasperBarRVA.com, 804-248-0963

A bar conceived of and designed by bartenders, Jasper was intended to be both functional and fun. This comfortable bar serves the kind of craft cocktails often reserved for spots with a password or hard-to-get reservations. The Draft Zombie is a tiki-lover’s dream and has a permanent spot in the rotation, but most of the menu changes seasonally.

second place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, ShoemakersDining.com, 434-455-1510

third place: The Alley Light, Charlottesville, AlleyLight.com, 434-296-5003

Best Dessert Menu

Shyndigz

1903 W. Cary St., Richmond, Shyndigz.com, 804-938-3449

This café is all about dessert, with a full menu of sweets to choose from. The most popular items are the salted chocolate caramel cake, with layers of chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream, house-made caramel sauce, and fleur de sel, and the fresh fruit cake, a vanilla cake iced with cream cheese icing and layered with fresh blackberries, strawberries and pineapple.

second place: Sugar Shack Donuts, Richmond, SugarShackDonuts.com, 804-278-5900

third place: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe, Richmond, PearlsBakeShoppe.com, 804-285-2253

Best Distillery

Virago Spirits

1727 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, ViragoSpirits.com, 804-355-8746

The tasting room, opened this past November, gives off a cozy “living room” feeling, despite the building’s industrial outward appearance. This warmth also pervades the current offerings: two different expressions of the Four-Port Rum. Both are a blend of rums from Barbados, Jamaica, Nicaragua, and Panama, but one is aged in ruby port casks. Spirits are distilled on a vintage, Charentais-style alembic still, one of only a few of its kind operating in the United States.

second place: Reservoir Distillery, Richmond, ReservoirDistillery.com, 804-912-2621

third place: Belle Isle Moonshine, Richmond, BelleIsleCraftSpirits.com

Best Farmers’ Market

South of the James

Forest Hill Park, Richmond, GrowRVA.com, 804-814-2373

Richmond’s premier farmers’ market is in its 11th year, selling only locally grown and handmade items every Saturday. The rain-or-shine market is open year-round and features vendors like Steve Haas Mushrooms, selling foraged mushrooms, and Parker Family Farm, selling chicken, eggs, and turkey farmed using sustainable practices. And to really elevate your PB&J, Reginald’s Homemade sells small batch nut butters and Virginia-grown peanuts.

second place: The Farmers’ Market at St. Stephen’s, Richmond, StStephensRVA.org, 804-288-2867

third place: Charlottesville City Market, Charlottesville, Charlottesville.org/CityMarket, 434-970-3371

Best Food Truck

Boka Tako Truck

2557 Sheila Lane, Richmond, BokaTruck.com, 804-928-2652

These trucks first started rolling through Richmond in 2010 and have been gaining fans of their fusion tacos ever since. Trucks have a regular lunch post in downtown Richmond Monday through Friday and at the South of the James Market in the spring, summer, and fall. Premium “takos” like the pork belly with sweet apple crème fraîche, cider gastrique, and crispy shallots can also be found at local breweries and festivals.

second place: Goatocado, Richmond, Goatocado.com, 804-464-8226

third place: River City Wood Fire, Midlothian, RiverCityWoodFire.com, 804-339-2580

Best Grocery Store

Ellwood Thompson’s

4 N. Thompson St., Richmond

EllwoodThompsons.com, 804-359-7525

This grocery store focused on organic, healthy products has been on a mission to feed the soul of its community since 1989, when Rick Hood and Eric Walters opened what was then called City Market. Ellwood Thompson’s now has a 20,000-square-foot store, 150 employees, and even its own dining and event space, The Beet. The coffee and juice bar is a popular attraction, and in 2019 the store plans to launch their own private label products.

second place: Wegmans, Henrico, Wegmans.com, 804-377-4100

third place: Libbie Market, Richmond, LibbieMarket.com, 804-285-6414

Best Indian Food

Lemon Cuisine of India

3215 W. Broad St., Richmond, LemonCuisineOfIndia.com, 804-204-1800

In an unassuming building on Broad Street, Lemon serves food from all over India in a modern way. Local goat is even available in entrees like jhalfrazie, stir fried with a garlic and ginger glaze and served with bell peppers and onions. And if goat isn’t your thing, the same dish is available with lamb as well. Delivery is also available.

second place: Lehja, Henrico, Lehja.com, 804-364-1111

third place: Anokha Cuisine of India, Henrico, Anokha.us, 804-360-8686

Best Italian Restaurant

Edo’s Squid

411 N. Harrison St., Richmond, 804-864-5488

While this restaurant can get a little cramped (there’s no waiting area to speak of), the atmosphere is cozy and romantic. Dishes like pasta with clams in white wine sauce, hanger steak, and tiramisu—and of course, the squid—have earned Edo’s a loyal following. Reservations are recommended.

second place: Mamma’Zu, Richmond, 804-788-4205

third place: Campagna Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Farmville, HotelWeyanoke.com, 434-658-1200

Best Local Gourmet Food Store

Stella’s Grocery

1007 Lafayette St., Richmond, StellasGrocery.com, 804-358-0020

Popular Greek restaurant Stella’s expanded its empire to include this gourmet market across the street, as well as at two more locations. Stella’s Grocery sells a full menu of prepared food, like the roast pork and rabe sandwich, with braised pork, broccoli rabe, provolone, and rosemary aioli, and chicken, pork, or lamb skewers. Gourmet snacks, condiments, and wine are for sale as well.

second place: Ellwood Thompson’s, Richmond, EllwoodThompsons.com, 804-359-7525

third place: Belmont Butchery, Richmond, BelmontButchery.com, 804-422-8519

Best Local Ice Cream Shop

Gelati Celesti

8906 W. Broad St., Richmond, GelatiIceCream.com, 804-364-0038

Italian equipment and a proprietary process means less air is whipped into the ice cream at this shop, making it more flavorful, thick, and creamy. There are 24 core flavors like Dark as Dark, made using Blanchard’s darkest roast coffee and birthday cake, which includes plenty of sprinkles as well as real cake mix for a nostalgic flavor. Handmade ice cream pies and cakes are also available.

second place: Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream, Richmond, BevsIceCream.com, 804-204-2387

third place: Carl’s, Fredericksburg, CarlsFrozenCustard.com

Best Local Sandwich Shop

Secret Sandwich Society

501 E. Grace St., Richmond, SecretSandwichSociety.com, 804-644-4777

These sandwiches are hearty and filling, but all about balance, with elements like crispy onions to contrast with the homemade meatloaf on the McKinley and peach jam to cut the richness of blue cheese spread and turkey on the Truman. Burgers and salads are available, as well as a cocktail menu. If you’re not too full, the Key lime pie and salted caramel chocolate tarts are made in house.

second place: Coppola’s, Richmond, CoppolasDeli.com, 804-359-6969

third place: Taste, Richmond, Taste.online, 804-362-0504

Best Locally Owned Coffee Shop

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters

116 S. Addison St., Richmond, LamplighterCoffee.com, 804-728-2292

With three Richmond locations, Lamplighter focuses on quality coffee and education. The Summit Avenue location is also a roasting facility that supplies the shops as well as other restaurants. The shop also offers classes that are open to the public; coffee fans can learn what it takes to be a barista or how to make latte art.

second place: Stand Up Coffee by Orange County Roasters, OrangeCountyCoffeeRoasters.net, 540-672-5282

third place: Black Hand Coffee Co., Richmond, BlackHandCoffeeCo.com, 804-855-0800

Best Mexican Restaurant

Pepe’s

9550 Midlothian Turnpike N, Chesterfield, PepesVa.com, 804-272-0920

This casual Mexican restaurant’s motto is, “Listen to your gut: It’s speaking Spanish.” The lunch menu has a selection of bowls that are topped with cilantro and tortilla strips with an orange, pineapple, and cilantro vinaigrette on the side. Pepe’s is also known for its generous burritos (the Chesterfield, with carnitas, chorizo, and cheese sauce, is popular) and margaritas.

second place: Mexico Restaurant, Richmond, Mexico-Restaurant.com, 804-320-1069

third place: La Carreta, Lynchburg, LaCarretaOnline.com, 434-239-9701

Best Outdoor Dining

Shoemakers

1312 Commerce St., Lynchburg, ShoemakersDining.com, 434-455-1510

When weather permits, diners love venturing outside Shoemakers, adjacent to the Craddock Terry Hotel, to the restaurant’s patio in the middle of Lynchburg’s new Bluffwalk, a pedestrian walkway with views of the James River and the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Bluffwalk is between Jefferson and Commerce Streets; there are also public art displays and other shops and restaurants to enjoy.

second place: Portico Restaurant & Bar, Richmond, PorticoRichmond.com, 804-784-4800

third place: The Boathouse at Sunday Park, Midlothian, BoathouseVa.com, 804-744-2545

Best Oysters

Rappahannock

320 E. Grace St., Richmond, RappahannockRVA.com, 804-545-0565

When Rappahannock Oyster Co. was founded in 2001, its goal was to help bring the Chesapeake Bay’s oyster industry back from near collapse. In 2012, the company expanded into the restaurant industry and opened Rappahannock, and its three farmed oyster varieties, with flavors that reflect the essence of the region with salty, briny, and subtly sweet flavors, are always on the menu.

second place: Public Fish & Oyster, Charlottesville, PublicFO.com, 434-995-5542

third place: Burger Bach, Richmond, BurgerBach.com, 804-359-1305

Best Pizzeria

Belmont Pizzeria

602 N. Belmont Ave., Richmond, BelmontPizzeria.com, 804-888-9861

Making Sicilian-style pizza since 2010, Belmont is known for its reasonable prices and hearty pizzas, pasta, and sandwiches. Go for a classic cheese pie, or try something different like the potato pizza, which combines thinly sliced potatoes and garlic herb butter. Take out and delivery are available.

second place: Waterstone, Lynchburg, WaterstonePizza.com, 434-455-1515

third place: Bottoms Up, Richmond, BottomsUpPizza.com, 804-644-4400

Best Restaurant

Shoemakers

1312 Commerce St., Lynchburg, ShoemakersDining.com, 434-455-15106

Located in a renovated shoe factory, Shoemakers serves as a nod to the city’s history in the early 1900s as a center for shoe manufacturing. The prime New York strip is one of the most popular dishes and can be topped with béarnaise, peppercorn, or fromage sauce. One of the newest items is a scallop appetizer with almond pesto, lemon cream, and Peppadew peppers.

second place: Shagbark, Richmond, ShagbarkRVA.com, 804-358-7424

third place: L’Opossum, Richmond, LOpossum.com, 804-918-6028

Best Seafood Restaurant

Rappahannock

320 E. Grace St., Richmond, RappahannockRVA.com, 804-545-0565

Rappahannock believes that you don’t have to sacrifice taste to source consciously; the seafood-focused restaurant’s motto is good food, grown well. It is one of six restaurants owned by the Rappahannock Oyster Co., and its seasonal menu includes sustainably sourced seafood dishes as well as meat and vegetarian options.

second place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, ShoemakersDining.com, 434-455-1510

third place: The Hard Shell, Richmond, TheHardShell.com, 804-643-2333

Best Steakhouse

Buckhead’s

8510 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Buckheads.com, 804-750-2000

This classic steakhouse is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Serving Braveheart beef, trimmed in house, in dishes like steak fromage, with gorgonzola and walnuts, and steak and crab with lump crab meat and béarnaise, this is the place to indulge. And speaking of indulgence, the wine list and selection of single malt Scotch and small-batch bourbon provide plenty of opportunities to splurge as well.

second place: Shoemakers, Lynchburg, ShoemakersDining.com, 434-455-1510

third place: Hondos Steak House, Glen Allen, HondosSteakHouse.com, 804-968-4323

Best Wine Shop

Once Upon a Vine

4009 MacArthur Ave., Richmond, OnceUponAVine.us, 804-726-9463

With tastings every Friday and special events several times a year, Once Upon a Vine stays connected to its community. Founded in 2004, the staff is now on a first-name basis with most of their customers. The shop offers an extensive selection of Virginia wine and beer, as well as other locally made products, and even sells nostalgic candy so children have something to be excited about as well.

second place: J. Emerson, Richmond, JEmersonFineWine.com, 804-285-8011

third place: Barrel Thief Wine Shop & Café, Richmond, BarrelThiefWine.com, 804-612-9232

Best Winery

Barboursville Winery

1765 Winery Road, Barboursville, BBVWine.com, 540-832-3824

Since it was founded in 1976, Barboursville has become more than just a winery. The grounds include the 1804 inn, with its several historic suites and cottages, and the Palladio Restaurant, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and serving elegant dishes that draw inspiration from Northern Italy. New summer wine releases include the Goodlow Mountain Cabernet Franc.

second place: Keswick Vineyards, KeswickVineyards.com, 434-244 3341

third place: Chateau MerrillAnne Winery, Orange, ChateauMerrillAnne.com, 540-656-6177

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.