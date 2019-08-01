Central Virginia: Arts, Culture & Entertainment Winners 2019

Illustration by Aldo Crusher

Best Annual Charity Event

READ Art Show & Sale

4211 Hermitage Road, Richmond, TNCS.org, 804-266-2494

The READ Art Show & Sale features local and regional artists over a Friday and Saturday in March. All proceeds benefit the New Community School, which aims to empower middle and high school students with dyslexia and other related learning differences and to prepare them for college.

second place: Richmond SPCA Fur Ball, RichmondSPCA.org, 804-521-1300

third place: Children’s Hospital Foundation Ball, Richmond, CHFBall.org, 804-228-5814

second place: Arts in the Park, Richmond, RichmondArtsInThePark.com

third place: RVA First Fridays, Richmond, RVAFirstFridays.com

Best Art Gallery

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

200 North Blvd., Richmond, VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405

Since it opened in 1936, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts has expanded five times—its historic expansion in 2010 increased its gallery space by 50 percent. The VMFA’s collections of Art Deco, English silver, Fabergé, and the art of South Asia are among the best in the nation. This summer, enjoy Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South, June 8 through Nov. 17.

second place: Quirk Gallery, Richmond, QuirkGallery.com, 804-340-6036

third place: Crossroads Art Center, Richmond, CrossroadsArtCenter.com, 804-278-8950

Best Charity

Richmond SPCA

2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, RichmondSPCA.org, 804-521-1300

The Richmond SPCA is a national leader of the no-kill movement and the largest private, no-kill humane society in Virginia. The organization provides shelter and care to homeless pets in addition to providing veterinary care to more than 11,000 pets of low-income families. In 2019, the organization helped save the lives of homeless cats in Puerto Rico and expanded its Paws for Reading program, where elementary school-aged children read aloud to dogs, which provide a nonjudgmental audience.

second place: FeedMore, Richmond, FeedMore.org, 804-521-2500

third place: SPARC, Richmond, SPARCRichmond.org, 804-353-3393

Best Family Entertainment

Maymont

1700 Hampton St., Richmond, Maymont.org, 804-358-7166

Families can explore much more than beautiful grounds at Maymont. Children can feed goats at Maymont Farm, watch otters at the Robins Nature & Visitor Center, or see bears and bison in the wildlife exhibits. Golf cart tours that allow visitors to see the grounds with their own personal tour guide are available, and in the fall Garden Glow, a popular light show in the Japanese Garden, will return.

second place: Goochland Drive-In Theater, Hadensville, GoochlandDriveInTheater.com, 804-457-3456

third place: Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond, SMV.org, 804-864-1400

Best Food Festival

Greek Festival

30 Malvern Ave., Richmond, GreekFestival.com, 804-358-5996

This year marks the 44th year of the Greek Festival at St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, May 30-June 2. With popular dishes like souvlaki and mousakka and an array of sweets from the pastry booths, the festival offers lovers of Greek food all kinds of delicacies to enjoy, while promoting religious, cultural, and culinary awareness of Greek Orthodoxy as well as donating proceeds to local charities.

second place: Broad Appétit, Richmond, BroadAppetit.com

third place: Lebanese Food Festival, Glen Allen, LebaneseFoodFestival.com, 804-270-7234

Best Movie Theater

The Byrd Theatre

2908 W. Cary St., Richmond, ByrdTheatre.com, 804-353-9911

Love movies, but don’t love the previews? Richmond’s historic Byrd Theatre shows movies without the coming attractions 365 days a year. Prices haven’t risen much since the theater opened in 1928—back then 50 cents was the going price for an evening movie—and today the regular ticket price is $4. This opulent theater is both a state and national historic landmark.

second place: Bow Tie Cinemas Movieland at Boulevard Square, Richmond, BowTieCinemas.com, 804-354-6099

third place: CinéBistro, Richmond, CobbCineBistro.com, 804-864-0460

Best Museum

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

200 North Blvd., Richmond, VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405

The museum is one of the top 10 comprehensive art museums in the country, offering teacher training, films, lectures, and studio classes in addition to what can be seen in the galleries. Upcoming exhibitions include Cosmologies from the Tree of Life: Art from the African American South, opening on June 8, and Edward Hopper and the American Hotel, opening on Oct. 26.

second place: Science Museum of Virginia, RichmondSMV.org, 804-864-1400

third place: Children’s Museum of Richmond, ChildrensMuseumOfRichmond.org, 804-474-7000

Best Music Venue

The National

708 E. Broad St., Richmond, TheNationalVa.com, 804-612-1900

A live music venue offering everything from rock to R&B to cover bands, The National gives concertgoers the full experience. Guests can dine at the Vagabond restaurant next door and (with valid tickets for that night’s performance) be escorted by security into the venue 15 minutes before the doors open to the public, allowing them to settle in before the crowds arrive.

second place: Innsbrook After Hours, Glen Allen, InnsbrookAfterHours.com, 800-514-3849

third place: Altria Theater, Richmond, AltriaTheater.com, 800-514-3849

Best Performing Arts Company

Richmond Ballet

407 E. Canal St., Richmond, RichmondBallet.com, 804-344-0906

With an expansive repertory of 19th- and 20th-century classics, as well as more than 75 new works by contemporary choreographers, the Richmond Ballet has been bringing the art of dance to Richmond since the 1950s. The ballet also houses the School of Richmond Ballet and its Minds in Motion community outreach program. In May, Studio Three presents Summerset, Sweet Bitter Love, and a newly commissioned work by choreographer Rex Wheeler.

second place: Virginia Repertory Theatre, Richmond, VirginiaRep.org, 804-282-2620

third place: SPARC, Richmond, SPARCRichmond.org, 804-353-3393

Best Special Event Venue

Walden Hall

17440 True Blue Lane, Reva, WaldenHall.com, 540-764-8000

More than just a venue for weddings, Walden Hall added a new business conference center in 2019 and houses a variety of event spaces such as the Banquet Barn, a garden, and a poolside patio. Tables, garden chairs, and decor items are also available to rent.

second place: Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500

third place: Maymont, Richmond, Maymont.org, 804-358-7166

Winners were determined by our Best of Virginia Readers’ Survey in January and published in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.