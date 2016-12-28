A fast-rising star in the opera world, Will Liverman, 28, will make his Virginia Opera debut this fall in The Barber of Seville.

“We’re thrilled to have Virginia Beach native and Governor’s School for the Arts graduate, baritone Will Liverman, singing the role of Figaro in his debut with Virginia Opera,” says Adam Turner, principal conductor and artistic advisor of Virginia Opera. “Following notable performances as Figaro with the Lyric Opera of Chicago and Madison Opera, we are eager to have Will share his tremendous talents with Virginia audiences.”

Liverman, who holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Wheaton College and a master’s in music from the Julliard School, has been described as a “dynamic baritone” by the New York Times and of “noble sound and bearing” by Opera News. Last season, he made debuts with the Seattle, Atlanta and Wolf Trap Operas, and reprised his role as Dizzy Gillespie in Charlie Parker’s Yardbird at both Opera Philadelphia and on tour at the historic Apollo Theater, after first creating it in the 2014 world premiere with Opera Philadelphia.

The company will open its 2016-2017 season Sept. 30 with The Seven Deadly Sins and Pagliacci, followed by The Barber of Seville, Der Freischutz (The Magic Marksman) and Turandot. For ticket information, go to VaOpera.org