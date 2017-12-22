Living & Recreation: Eastern Region Winners 2017

Best Bed and Breakfast

First place: Hope and Glory Inn, Irvington, HopeAndGlory.com, 804-438-6053

Formerly a Victorian boarding school, the Hope and Glory Inn makes a case for bad behavior—most guests hope to end up in “Detention,” the hotel bar, after a little time at “Recess,” the inn’s spa. In between, guests look forward to a few “Field Trips” out on the inn’s boat or a dip in the secluded Garden Bath.

Second place: The Inn at Tabbs Creek, Port Haywood, InnAtTabbsCreek.com, 804-725-5136t

Third place: Belle Grove, King George, BelleGrovePlantation.com, 540-621-7340

Best “Do Not Miss” Tourist Attraction

First place: Colonial Williamsburg, Williamsburg, ColonialWilliamsburg.com, 855-296-6627

In 1926, John D. Rockefeller Jr. purchased the first building of Colonial Williamsburg, and since then the restored Colonial village has been home to history. Demonstrations and reenactments educate and entertain visitors, and there’s more to come with a newly announced $40-million expansion of Colonial Williamsburg’s art museums.

Second place: Belle Grove Plantation, King George, BelleGrovePlantation.com, 540-621-7340

Third place: Busch Gardens, Williamsburg, BuschGardens.com, 757-229-4386

Best Equestrian Event

First place: Annual Pony Round-Up and Swim, Chincoteague Island, ChincoteagueChamber.com, 757-336-6161

Since its first pony auction in the 1920s, the Chincoteague fire department has been herding nearly 200 wild ponies across the channel from Assateague Island and parading them to the Fireman’s Carnival grounds in the center of town during the event, which attracts spectators from all over. Purchased ponies have appeared in parades and national horse shows.

Second place: Virginia Beach Polo Club, VirginiaBeachPoloClub.com, 757-426-8400

Third place: Dream Catchers at the Cori Sikich Therapeutic Riding Center, ToanoDreamCatchers.org, 757-566-1775

Best Fishing Guide Company

First place: Midnight Sun Charters, Heathsville, FishingMidnightSun.com, 804-580-0245

Even if you’re more likely to have rockfish or red drum on a plate than on a line, climb aboard the 50-foot Midnight Sun—the vessel provides sunset cruises and charters to Smith and Tangier Islands, as well as fishing in Eastern Virginia’s rivers and the Atlantic.

Second place: Capt. Billy’s Charters, Heathsville, CaptBillysCharters.com, 804-580-7292

Third place: Bay Fly Fishing, Gloucester, BayFlyFishing.com, 804 815-4895

Best Fishing Outfitter

First place: Bass Pro Shop, Hampton, BassPro.com, 757-262-5200

Bass Pro’s inventory features items for both fresh- and- saltwater fishing, including bowfishing, which uses specialized archery equipment to shoot and retrieve fish. Newcomers to the sport will find the AMS bowfishing reel combo kit comprising a reel with 200-pound line, tidal wave rest, two arrows and a DVD to get started.

Second place: Ocean’s East, Virginia Beach, FishOceansEast.com, 757-464-6544

Third place: RW’s Sports Shop, Callao, RWSports.com, 804-529-5634

Best Fitness Program

First place: InsideOut Yoga, White Stone, InsideOutYoga.org, 804-436-2204

Owner Susan Johnson opened InsideOut Yoga teaching just two classes, held in the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Rappahannock. Seven years later, Johnson still holds her classes in the Church, but has expanded to offer eight classes per week, including a new class, “Yoga for Healthy Aging.”

Second place: Orange Theory Fitness Redmill, Virginia Beach, VirginiaBeach, OrangeTheoryFitness.com,757-802-3280

Third place: Fit36, Norfolk, Fit36Fitness.com/Norfolk, 757-963-8787

Best Golf Course

First place: Bay Creek Resort & Club, Cape Charles, BayCreek.net, 757-331-8620

Most courses hope to be able to feature a signature course from one golf legend, but Bay Creek features two—the Arnold Palmer Signature course and the Jack Nicklaus Signature course. Aside from a view of the Chesapeake, each course offers challenging 18-hole play, with water, dunes and 36 fairways.

Second place: Golden Eagle Golf Course, Irvington, TidesInn.com, 804-438-4460

Third place: King Carter Golf Club, Irvington, KingCarterGolfClub.com, 804-435-7842

Best Gym

First place: Northern Neck Family YMCA, Kilmarnock, PeninsulaYMCA.org, 804-435-0223

The Northern Neck YMCA started in the early ’90s as a tiny white house with barely enough room to turn around in. Now, the YMCA’s “health-seekers” number nearly 3,200—and with a fitness center, weight room, gymnasium, swimming pool and classes from child development to Pilates, the YMCA still has room to grow.

Second place: Wareing’s Gym, Virginia Beach, WareingsGym.com, 757-491-0700

Third place: iNLeT Fitness, Virginia Beach, InletFitness.com, 757-465-0600

Best Historic Site

First place: Colonial Williamsburg, Williamsburg, ColonialWilliamsburg.com, 855-296-6627

Butchers, bakers and candlestick makers aren’t the only tradesmen you’ll meet on a tour of Colonial Williamsburg. Stop in at the apothecary or book-bindery to find out how 18th-century residents of the former capital conducted their trade, then join reenactors in a lively chat over a cup of coffee or chocolate and a tour of the R. Charlton Coffeehouse.

Second place: Historic Christ Church, Weems, ChristChurch1735.org, 804-438-6855third place: Belle Grove, King GeorgeBelleGrovePlantation.com, 540-621-7430

Best Hotel

First place: The Tides Inn, Irvington, TidesInn.com, 804-438-5000

Once a waterfront farmhouse, the 106-room inn on Carter’s Creek has changed in the 70 years since it was founded, but it hasn’t compromised its stately air, with British colonial décor and waterfront. Enjoy a cruise along the cove or try paddleboarding, then roast a few oysters or take an afternoon at the Journeys spa.

Second place: Hilton Oceanfront, Virginia Beach, HiltonVB.com, 757-213-3001

Third place: Williamsburg Inn, Williamsburg, ColonialWilliamsburg.com, 757-220-7978

Best Hunting Outfitter

First place: Bass Pro Shops, Hampton, BassPro.com, 757-262-5200

Game hunters become bargain hunters at Bass Pro, where you can pick up a new saltwater rod, specialty scope or turkey call in the same trip. And if you’re looking to sharpen your skills while you’re there, the store features a full archery range and hunting seminars for seasoned and new hunters alike.

Second place: RW’s Sport Shop, Callao, RWSports.com, 804-529-5634

Third place: RedNex Sporting Goods, Tappahannock, RedNex-Sports.com, 804-443-0197

Best Hunting Preserve

First place: Mount Airy Plantation, Warsaw, MountAiry.farm, 804-313-0815

In the marshlands of Catpoint Creek you’ll find Mount Airy, home to duck, goose, bobwhite quail, waterfowl, whitetail deer and, if you’re lucky, a black bear or two. Guests staying at the manor hunt during the day and then enjoy a meal and libations in the evening in the historic home with their hosts, the 10th generation of the Tayloe family to live on the estate.

Second place: Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge, Virginia Beach, FWS.gov/Refuge/Back_Bay, 757-301-7329

Third place: Cumberland Plantation, New Kent, CumberlandPlantation.com, 804-930-6104

Best Outdoor Adventure

First place: The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium, Virginia Beach, VirginiaBeachAdventurePark.com, 757-385-4947

Thrill-seekers aged five and up climb, zipline and swing across this treetop ropes course, with obstacles such as wooden swings, tunnels, bridges and platforms. The park also hosts Glow Your Own Adventure, a nighttime excursion through the colorfully lit park.

Second place: The Mariner’s Museum and Park, Newport News, MarinersMuseum.org, 757-596-2222

Third place: Go Ape Zipline & Treetop Adventure, WilliamsburgGoApe.com, 800-971-8271

Best Resort

First place: The Tides Inn, IrvingtonTidesInn.com, 804-438-5000

What better way to spend an afternoon than looking out toward the Chesapeake Bay from the Tides Inn’s floating docks? The resort offers plenty to do, including crabbing, sailing, golf and enjoying a spirited round or two of croquet on its lawn. A selection of freshly-caught seafood is on the menu at the Chesapeake Restaurant and Club, and you’ll sleep soundly in a bed fitted with silky soft Egyptian linens.

Second place: Virginia Beach Resort Hotel and Conference Center, VirginiaBeachResort.com, 800-468-2722

Third place: Kingsmill Resort and Spa, WilliamsburgKingsmill.com, 609-466-9187

Best Retirement Community

First place: Atlantic Shores Retirement Community, Virginia Beach, AtlanticShoresLiving.com, 757-716-2000

Aside from offering dazzling views along its walking trails, Atlantic Shores is among the few retirement communities where residents may purchase their own property. Residents invest in other ways, too, with wellness activities and Hub Club, which teaches better technology use.

Second place: Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach, WCBay.com, 757-496-1785

Third place: Rappahannock Westminster Canterbury, Irvington, EmbraceLifeAtRWC.org, 804-438-4000

Best Summer Camp

First place: Chanco on the James, Spring Grove, Chanco.org, 888-724-2626

Arriving at Chanco on the James might be a little nerve-wracking for the first-time camper, which is why counselors perform a series of belly laugh-inducing skits to make them feel welcome and comfortable. Other activities include hiking, swimming, a battle of the bands and “Chanco Chums,” Camp Chanco’s version of a Secret Santa.

Second place: Chesapeake Academy Summer Camp, Irvington, ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575

Third place: YMCA Camp Kekoka, Kilmarnock, YMCACampKekoka.org, 804-435-3616