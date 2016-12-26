Dinner and a Mystery

A rogue's list of Virginia's dinner theaters.

Make your next dinner out an adventure at the Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre at the Massanutten Conference Center, where audience members sort through clues and question suspects over dinner breaks. Currently showing: Last Man Standing, a comedic mystery set on a fictitious reality TV dating show. Wednesdays. $65. MassResort.com

Other Dinner Theaters Around the State: Get a Clue Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, Providence Square Grill, Virginia Beach. Tickets $36.95. MaverickMurderMystery.com Medieval Madness, Alexandria. Medieval banquet, costumes, witty repartee. $65. MedievalMadness.com Riverside Center Dinner Theater, Fredericksburg. Presenting musicals. $40-60. RiversideDT.com Star City Mystery Dinner Theatre, Holiday Inn-Tanglewood, Roanoke. Interactive plays. $35. StarCityMystery.com Swift Creek Mill Theatre, Chesterfield. Housed in a circa 1663 watermill. $51.95. SwiftCreekMill.com Williamsburg Dinner Theatre, Quality Inn, Williamsburg. $39.95. WilliamsburgDinnerTheatre.com Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre, Wytheville. German-themed venue with restaurant and beer garden. $27-$44. WohlfahrtHaus.com