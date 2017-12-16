Arts, Culture & Entertainment: Eastern Region Winners 2017

Best Annual Charity Event

First place: Chesapeake Academy Community Oyster Roast, Irvington, ChesapeakeAcademy.org, 804-438-5575

You won’t be raked over the coals when you ask for seconds (or thirds) at this October event, though your next helping of roasted oysters certainly will be. Serving 15 gallons of fried oysters and 40 bushels of roasted oysters, there are plenty to go around. Proceeds benefit the Chesapeake Academy Financial Assistance Program.

Second place: RE Strong Run, Urbanna, REStrongRun.com, 804-758-4477

Third place: Daniel’s Grace Roast on the River, Virginia Beach, DanielsGrace.org, 757-663-6977

Best Art Event

First place: Virginia MOCA Boardwalk Art Festival, Virginia Beach, BoardwalkArtShow.com, 757-425-0000

More than 250 artists exhibit on the Virginia Beach boardwalk each year, competing for roughly $30,000 in prize money. Art lovers who’d like a little break from sun-and-surf may purchase tickets to the Boardwalk Beach Club for a shaded meal and a cold drink in its 80 feet of tented space on 31st Street.

Second place: Stockley Gardens Arts Festival, Norfolk, StockleyGardens.com, 757-625-6161

Third place: An Occasion for the Arts, WilliamsburgAOFTA.org

Best Art Gallery

First place: Rappahannock Art League Gallery, Kilmarnock, RALGallery.com, 804-436-9309

In 1949, a group of area artists formed the Rappahannock Art League. Today, the league comprises 340 members. In 2000, it opened the North Main Street gallery, where the work of 60 different artists is displayed from mosaics to oil paintings. The league also hosts quarterly art lectures and conducts classes for all ages.

Second place: Objects, Art and More, Irvington, ObjectsArtAndMore.com, 804-438-8024

Third place: Lemon Tree Gallery & Studio, Cape Charles, LemonTree.gallery, 757-331-4327

Best Charity

First place: Daniel’s Grace Charitable Foundation, Virginia Beach, DanielsGrace.org, 757-663-6977

Daniel’s Grace was founded in 2014 by Jodi Newland, in memory of her husband, to provide meals, support and care to cancer survivors in the Virginia Beach area. Over the past three years the organization has raised $200,000 from its popular Roast on the River event.

Second place: Northern Neck-Middlesex Free Health Clinic, Kilmarnock, NNMFHC.org, 804-435-0575

Third place: The Animal Welfare League of the Northern Neck, Inc., Kilmarnock, AnimalWelfareOfTheNorthernNeck.org, 804-435-0822

Best Family Entertainment

First place: Busch Gardens, Williamsburg, SeaWorldParks.com/en/BuschGardens-Williamsburg, 757-229-4386

This is the first season for Busch Gardens’ new Viking-themed “InvadR,” the park’s first wooden rollercoaster, which opened in April. Nine hills, high-banked turns and a stunning plunge of 74 feet at 50 miles per hour will have riders’ hearts racing. Family-friendly shows this season include Celtic Fyre and The Secret Life of Predators.

Second place: Virginia Beach, VisitVirginiaBeach.com, 800-822-3224

Third place: Bethpage Camp-Resort, UrbannaBethpageCamp.com, 804-758-4349

Best Food Festival

First place: Urbanna Oyster Festival, Urbanna, UrbannaOysterFestival.com, 804-758-0368

If you’re planning to compete in the Urbanna Oyster Festival’s shucking contest, you’ll be doing it with the best in the region—champions shuck two dozen oysters in less than two minutes. This year, the festival’s 60th anniversary will include its first craft beer tasting with brews from Devils Backbone, Ardent and more.

Second place: Poquoson Seafood Festival, PoquosonSeafoodFestival.com, 757-868-3588

Third place: Bayou Boogaloo Music and Cajun Food Festival, Norfolk, FestEvents.org, 757-441-2345

Best Movie Theater

First place: Paragon Theater, Newport News, ParagonTheaters.com, 757-525-9898

After a meal at one of Paragon Theater’s in-house restaurants, My Pi Pizza and Neo Kitchen & Bar, moviegoers can take their personal pizzas, craft beers or cocktails along with them as they make their way to their own recliner, and put their feet up until the credits roll.

Second place: Naro Cinema, Norfolk, NaroCinema.com, 757-625-6276

Third place: Beach Movie Bistro, Virginia Beach, BeachMovieBistro.com, 757-963-2548

Best Museum

First place: Chrysler Museum, Norfolk, Chrysler.org, 757-664-6200

Nearly 30,000 works reside in the Chrysler’s permanent collection, from glasswork to photography and painting. The exhibits are just as diverse—from a recent exhibition of the prints of Toulouse-Lautrec to upcoming exhibit, The Shipyard Workers of Hampton Roads, featuring portraits by photographer Glen McClure.

Second place: Virginia Living Museum, Newport News, TheVLM.org, 757-595-1900

Third place: The Mariners’ Museum and Park, Newport News, MarinersMuseum.org, 757-596-2222

Best Music Venue

First place: The NorVa, Norfolk, TheNorva.com, 757-627-4547

Although the NorVa’s backstage amenities are legendary among touring musicians, its roomy floor and bars located on both floors are a big draw for concert goers. The NorVa hosts talent as diverse as DJ duo the Chainsmokers, indie rock radio favorites Glass Animals, and electric violinist and psychedelic pop act Kishi Bashi.

Second place: Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VirginiaBeachAmphitheater.com, 757-368-3000

Third place: Christopher Newport University’s Ferguson Center for the Arts, Newport News, FergusonCenter.org, 757-594-8752

Best Performing Arts Company

First place: Virginia Stage Company, Norfolk, VAStage.org, 757-627-6988

With the historic Wells Theatre back in action after a nine-month renovation, the Virginia Stage Company returns for its 39th season. Shows include Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash in September and its American Soil Series, a collection of plays and musicals that place Hampton Roads as the setting of each work.

Second place: The Lancaster Players, White Stone, LancasterPlayers.org, 804-435-3776

Third place: Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Norfolk, VirginiaSymphony.org, 757-892-6366

Best Special Event Venue

First place: The White Dog Bistro, Mathews, TheWhiteDogBistro.com, 804-725-7680

The White Dog’s 19th century Georgian charm is just one of the reasons it has become a popular special event venue. The others are slightly more practical—between the White Dog’s intimate mansion space, 7-acre property and the 7,000-square-foot Tabernacle Pavilion, there is space enough for gatherings large and small.

Second place: Belle Grove, King George, BelleGrovePlantation.com, 540-621-7430

Third place: Hope & Glory Inn, Irvington, HopeAndGlory.com, 804-438-6053