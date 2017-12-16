Arts, Culture & Entertainment: Central Region Winners 2017

Best Annual Charity Event

First place: Richmond SPCA Fur Ball, Richmond, RichmondSPCA.org, 804-521-1300

For nearly 20 years, the Richmond SPCA Fur Ball has been raising funds for furry friends like Elvis, a 5-year-old shepherd/basset hound who, through a spinal cord injury, lost the use of his back legs. Personalized care from the SPCA (and a custom wheelchair) helped Elvis take his first steps without assistance. This year’s ball will take place Nov. 4.

Second place: Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K, Richmond, SportsBackers.org, 804-285-9495

Third place: Children’s Hospital Foundation Ball, Richmond, CHFRichmond.org, 804-228-5814

Best Art Event

First place: Arts in the Park Carillon at Byrd Park, Richmond, RichmondArtsInThePark.com

“The show began as a way to bring a mix of neighbors together,” says event chair Jennifer Hulzing. Going into its 46th year, Arts in the Park now attracts 450 exhibitors from around the country in multiple disciplines. Proceeds help fund local organizations; last year, they helped build a tot lot in Byrd Park.

Second place: First Fridays, Richmond, RVAFirstFridays.com

Third place: InLight, Richmond, 1708Gallery.org, 804-643-1708

Best Art Gallery

First place: Quirk Gallery, Richmond, QuirkGallery.com, 804-340-6036

“We don’t think the gallery experience should be intimidating, serious or stuffy,” says Adam Dorland, general manager of Quirk Gallery. To put visitors at ease, the hotel’s gift shop, filled with jewelry, gifts and prints, serves as a gateway to the gallery where recent shows have featured photographer Kip Dawkins and mixed media and collage artist Pam Sutherland.

Second place: Glave Kocen, Richmond, GlaveKlocenGallery.com, 804-358-1990

Third place: Gallery 5, RichmondGallery5Arts.org, 804-510-0488

Best Charity

First place: Richmond SPCA, Richmond, RichmondSPCA.org, 804-521-1300

Last year, the Richmond SPCA opened the Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital, a full-service veterinary care facility whose mission is to provide quality care to pets with low-income guardians. The 12,000-square-foot facility comprises four surgical suites, a surgical prep and recovery suite, an intensive care space, and recuperation rooms.

Second place: FeedMore, Richmond, FeedMore.org, 804-521-2500

Third place: The Doorways, Richmond, TheDoorways.com, 804-828-6901

Best Family Entertainment

First place: Maymont, Richmond, Maymont.org, 804-358-7166

After a year of renovations, the Farm at Maymont re-opened last March. Along with its resident donkeys, ducks and goats that are always a hit with wee visitors, the completed project includes two large new classrooms; updates to restroom facilities (including changing tables); and new play and welcome areas.

Second place: Wintergreen Resort, WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200

Third place: Amazement Square, Lynchburg, AmazementSquare.org, 434-845-1888

Best Food Festival

First place: Greek Food Festival, Richmond, GreekFestival.com, 804-358-5996

After loading up your plate with Hellenic favorites like souvlaki, moussaka and spanakopita at the annual spring festival, take in a guided tour of the beautiful Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, which this year celebrates its 100th anniversary. The fest also features traditional Greek music and dancing.

Second place: Broad Appétit, Richmond, BroadAppetit.com

Third place: Lebanese Food Festival, Glen Allen, StAnthonyMaroniteChurch.org, 804-270-7234

Best Movie Theater

First place: The Byrd Theater, Richmond, ByrdTheatre.com, 804-353-9911

Along with second run showings of blockbusters and indie darlings, Richmond’s nearly 90-year-old picture palace runs series, such as Big Screen and Family Classics, and hosts events, including the French and Richmond International film festivals. It remains largely the same as the day it opened, complete with an 18-foot chandelier lit by 5,000 crystals.

Second place: Bow Tie Cinemas at Boulevard Square, Richmond, BowTiesCinemas.com, 804-354-6008

Third place: CineBistro, Richmond, CobbCineBistro.com/Stony, 804-864-0460

Best Museum

First place: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405

In May, the museum opened Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style, the only East Coast venue for the exhibition celebrating the life and style of the late couturier. Running until Aug. 27, it will feature more than 100 pieces of the designer’s couture and ready-to-wear garments, including his iconic “Le smoking” tuxedo.

Second place: Science Museum of Virginia, Richmond, SMV.org, 804-864-1400

Third place: Amazement Square, Lynchburg, AmazementSquare.org, 434-845-1888

Best Music Venue

First place: The National, Richmond, TheNationalVa.com, 804-612-1900

Built in 1922 as a movie theater, The National began its second act as a music venue nearly a decade ago. Today, it adds up to 10 new shows a week. Recent performances have included Eli Young Band and The Decemberists. Get into the show early when you dine at the nearby Vagabond restaurant beforehand.

Second place: The Broadberry, Richmond, TheBroadberry.com, 804-353-1888

Third place: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, JohnPaulJonesArena.com, 434-243-4960

Best Performing Arts Company

First place: Richmond Ballet, RichmondBallet.com, 804-344-0906

Richmond Ballet’s 2017-2018 season kicks off with performances of Portrait of Billie and Tarantella in September, followed by Trio (Gloria, Silence and Journey) in November, its annual production of The Nutcracker in December, and The Sleeping Beauty (with the Richmond Symphony) in February, among others.

Second place: Virginia Repertory Theatre, Richmond, VirginiaRep.org, 804-282-2620

Third place: Passion Academy, Richmond, PassionAcademy.net, 804-412-8100