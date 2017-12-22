Arts, Culture & Entertainment: Shenandoah Region Winners 2017

Best Annual Charity Event
First place: Deck the Halls, Project Horizon, Lexington, ProjectHorizon.org, 540-463-7861
An elegant black-tie affair that sells out quickly, Deck the Halls includes dinner, dancing and a silent auction to benefit Project Horizon, whose mission is to aid survivors of domestic violence. The organization also maintains a crisis shelter and sponsors programs such as A Common Thread, which offers abuse victims therapy through weaving instruction.
Second place: Night at the Museum, HarrisonburgIExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900
Third place: Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg, HarrisonburgHRDayCare.org, 540-434-5268
Best Art Event
First place: Art in the Park at Gypsy Hill, Staunton, SAArtCenter.org, 540-885-2028
Every Memorial Day weekend since 1961, the Staunton Augusta Art Center has brought artists and art-lovers to enjoy local food, music and—of course—arts and crafts in Gypsy Hill Park. Visitors can talk to artists about their technique, while artists in the show may compete for more than $2,250 in cash prizes.
Second place: Fall Foliage Art Show, Waynesboro, SVACart.com, 540-949-7662
Third place: First Fridays Downtown, Harrisonburg, ValleyArts.org, 540-801-8779
Best Art Gallery
First place: Larkin Arts, Harrisonburg, LarkinArts.com, 540-236-4223
Larkin Arts began by offering classes to local youth, but has since expanded to include a gallery, studio space and supply store. Drawing, multi-media and ceramics classes are now held for both adults and youth. A new Artist-in-Residence program will soon provide a local artist with a stipend and studio space at the gallery.
Second place: OASIS Fine Arts & Crafts, Harrisonburg, OasisArtGallery.org, 540-442-8188
Third place: Artists in Cahoots, Lexington, ArtistsInCahoots.com, 540-464-1147
Best Charity
First place: CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, Staunton, CASA4Children.org, 540-213-2272
CASA volunteers work for courts, advocating for children during judicial proceedings and monitoring their home environments. Founded in Washington state in 1974, CASA now operates more than 900 branches nationwide, including the Staunton branch, opened in 1994. In 2016, Staunton’s CASA advocated for 106 children.
Second place: Project Horizon, Lexington, ProjectHorizon.org, 540-463-7861
Third place: Cat’s Cradle, Harrisonburg, CatsCradleVa.org, 540-433-1135
Best Family Entertainment
First place: Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900
This museum wants you to look—and touch. Through 12 tactile and sensory exhibits, kids can paint masterpieces, play newscaster, and pick apples in the mini indoor farmers’ market. This June, the museum opens “Down on the Farm," with activities like cheese making and planting.
Second place: Ruby’s Arcade Woodfired Pizza & BBQ, Harrisonburg, RubysArcade.com, 540-615-5351
Third place: Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, Staunton, FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850
Best Food Festival
First place: Virginia Food Truck Battle, Staunton, VaFoodTruckBattle.com, 540-294-2161
Every September, nearly 20 food trucks assemble at the Frontier Culture Museum to battle for the title of "best," as selected by area VIPs and chefs. Bands, vendors, kids' activities and, of course, lots of food are all featured at this event, sponsored by the MaDee Project, an which provides support to pediatric cancer patients.
Second place: Harrisonburg International Festival, Harrisonburg-International-Festival.org, 540-434-0059
Third place: Virginia Chili, Blues, n’ Brews Festival, Waynesboro, VirginiaChili.com, 540-447-6350
Best Movie Theater
First place: Zeus Digital Theaters, Waynesboro, ZeusTheaters.com, 540-416-0536
In addition to screening the latest releases, this locally-owned theater offers sensory-friendly children’s movie screenings with lights up and low sound, allowing differently-abled kids and their parents to enjoy a day at the pictures. It also offers amenities like noise reduction headphones for sensitive viewers, and leather high-back chairs.
Second place: Visulite Cinema, Staunton, VisuliteCinemas.com, 540-885-9959
Third place: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Winchester, Drafthouse.com/Winchester, 540-313-4060
Best Museum
First place: Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, Staunton, FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850
The museum’s reenactments and exhibits allow visitors a peek into the lives of 17th- and 18th-century immigrants, but that’s not the only way the museum helps visitors learn about the past. It also hosts special events, including the upcoming Igbo World Festival of Arts and Culture, which spotlights Nigeria’s Igbo culture and traditions across the ages.
Second place: Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900
Third place: Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester, TheMSV.org, 888-556-5799
Best Music Venue
First place: The Golden Pony, Harrisonburg, GoldenPonyVa.com, 540-901-2628
It’s not hard for the Golden Pony to “stay gold” since it has become the stop for critic-favored indie acts like Waxahatchee and members of ’90s indie group Sleater-Kinney. Its cozy basement fills up for the city’s music festival MacRock, and the Day the Music Died Tribute Show, featuring covers of Ritchie Valens, the Big Bopper and Buddy Holly.
Second place: Clementine, Harrisonburg, ClementineCafe.com, 540-801-8881
Third place: Bright Box, Winchester, BrightBoxWinchester.com, 540-665-2878
Best Performing Arts Company
First place: American Shakespeare Center, Staunton, AmShakes.center, 877-628-4896
Some folks who want to know a little more about ASC’s recreated Elizabethan playhouse can get a little “Tudoring” on its background. Students, scholars and lifelong learners can take in lectures and tours, or “TalkBack” with actors after Thursday performances at the Blackfriars.
Second place: Rockbridge Ballet, Lexington, RockbridgeBallet.org, 540-463-3436
Third place: ShenanArts, Staunton, ShenanArts.org, 540-712-0001
Best Special Event Venue
First place: Merry Go Round Farm, Covington, MerryFarmers.com, 804-339-3434
Merry Go Round Farm’s vistas have attracted many couples, but hosting weddings has proven a simpler task than raising livestock, says owner and former farmer Jacob Wright. “People think brides are difficult to deal with,” Wright says, “but they’ve never dealt with horses.”
Second place: Bright Box, Winchester, BrightBoxWinchester.com, 540-665-2878
Third place: The Wayne Theatre/Ross Performing Arts Center, Waynesboro, WayneTheatre.org, 540-943-9999