Arts, Culture & Entertainment: Shenandoah Region Winners 2017

Best Annual Charity Event

First place: Deck the Halls, Project Horizon, Lexington, ProjectHorizon.org, 540-463-7861

An elegant black-tie affair that sells out quickly, Deck the Halls includes dinner, dancing and a silent auction to benefit Project Horizon, whose mission is to aid survivors of domestic violence. The organization also maintains a crisis shelter and sponsors programs such as A Common Thread, which offers abuse victims therapy through weaving instruction.

Second place: Night at the Museum, HarrisonburgIExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

Third place: Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg, HarrisonburgHRDayCare.org, 540-434-5268

Best Art Event

First place: Art in the Park at Gypsy Hill, Staunton, SAArtCenter.org, 540-885-2028

Every Memorial Day weekend since 1961, the Staunton Augusta Art Center has brought artists and art-lovers to enjoy local food, music and—of course—arts and crafts in Gypsy Hill Park. Visitors can talk to artists about their technique, while artists in the show may compete for more than $2,250 in cash prizes.

Second place: Fall Foliage Art Show, Waynesboro, SVACart.com, 540-949-7662

Third place: First Fridays Downtown, Harrisonburg, ValleyArts.org, 540-801-8779

Best Art Gallery

First place: Larkin Arts, Harrisonburg, LarkinArts.com, 540-236-4223

Larkin Arts began by offering classes to local youth, but has since expanded to include a gallery, studio space and supply store. Drawing, multi-media and ceramics classes are now held for both adults and youth. A new Artist-in-Residence program will soon provide a local artist with a stipend and studio space at the gallery.

Second place: OASIS Fine Arts & Crafts, Harrisonburg, OasisArtGallery.org, 540-442-8188

Third place: Artists in Cahoots, Lexington, ArtistsInCahoots.com, 540-464-1147

Best Charity

First place: CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, Staunton, CASA4Children.org, 540-213-2272

CASA volunteers work for courts, advocating for children during judicial proceedings and monitoring their home environments. Founded in Washington state in 1974, CASA now operates more than 900 branches nationwide, including the Staunton branch, opened in 1994. In 2016, Staunton’s CASA advocated for 106 children.

Second place: Project Horizon, Lexington, ProjectHorizon.org, 540-463-7861

Third place: Cat’s Cradle, Harrisonburg, CatsCradleVa.org, 540-433-1135

Best Family Entertainment

First place: Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

This museum wants you to look—and touch. Through 12 tactile and sensory exhibits, kids can paint masterpieces, play newscaster, and pick apples in the mini indoor farmers’ market. This June, the museum opens “Down on the Farm," with activities like cheese making and planting.

Second place: Ruby’s Arcade Woodfired Pizza & BBQ, Harrisonburg, RubysArcade.com, 540-615-5351

Third place: Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, Staunton, FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850

Best Food Festival

First place: Virginia Food Truck Battle, Staunton, VaFoodTruckBattle.com, 540-294-2161

Every September, nearly 20 food trucks assemble at the Frontier Culture Museum to battle for the title of "best," as selected by area VIPs and chefs. Bands, vendors, kids' activities and, of course, lots of food are all featured at this event, sponsored by the MaDee Project, an which provides support to pediatric cancer patients.

Second place: Harrisonburg International Festival, Harrisonburg-International-Festival.org, 540-434-0059

Third place: Virginia Chili, Blues, n’ Brews Festival, Waynesboro, VirginiaChili.com, 540-447-6350

Best Movie Theater

First place: Zeus Digital Theaters, Waynesboro, ZeusTheaters.com, 540-416-0536

In addition to screening the latest releases, this locally-owned theater offers sensory-friendly children’s movie screenings with lights up and low sound, allowing differently-abled kids and their parents to enjoy a day at the pictures. It also offers amenities like noise reduction headphones for sensitive viewers, and leather high-back chairs.

Second place: Visulite Cinema, Staunton, VisuliteCinemas.com, 540-885-9959

Third place: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Winchester, Drafthouse.com/Winchester, 540-313-4060

Best Museum

First place: Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia, Staunton, FrontierMuseum.org, 540-332-7850

The museum’s reenactments and exhibits allow visitors a peek into the lives of 17th- and 18th-century immigrants, but that’s not the only way the museum helps visitors learn about the past. It also hosts special events, including the upcoming Igbo World Festival of Arts and Culture, which spotlights Nigeria’s Igbo culture and traditions across the ages.

Second place: Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg, IExploreMore.com, 540-442-8900

Third place: Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Winchester, TheMSV.org, 888-556-5799

Best Music Venue

First place: The Golden Pony, Harrisonburg, GoldenPonyVa.com, 540-901-2628

It’s not hard for the Golden Pony to “stay gold” since it has become the stop for critic-favored indie acts like Waxahatchee and members of ’90s indie group Sleater-Kinney. Its cozy basement fills up for the city’s music festival MacRock, and the Day the Music Died Tribute Show, featuring covers of Ritchie Valens, the Big Bopper and Buddy Holly.

Second place: Clementine, Harrisonburg, ClementineCafe.com, 540-801-8881

Third place: Bright Box, Winchester, BrightBoxWinchester.com, 540-665-2878

Best Performing Arts Company

First place: American Shakespeare Center, Staunton, AmShakes.center, 877-628-4896

Some folks who want to know a little more about ASC’s recreated Elizabethan playhouse can get a little “Tudoring” on its background. Students, scholars and lifelong learners can take in lectures and tours, or “TalkBack” with actors after Thursday performances at the Blackfriars.

Second place: Rockbridge Ballet, Lexington, RockbridgeBallet.org, 540-463-3436

Third place: ShenanArts, Staunton, ShenanArts.org, 540-712-0001

Best Special Event Venue

First place: Merry Go Round Farm, Covington, MerryFarmers.com, 804-339-3434

Merry Go Round Farm’s vistas have attracted many couples, but hosting weddings has proven a simpler task than raising livestock, says owner and former farmer Jacob Wright. “People think brides are difficult to deal with,” Wright says, “but they’ve never dealt with horses.”

Second place: Bright Box, Winchester, BrightBoxWinchester.com, 540-665-2878

Third place: The Wayne Theatre/Ross Performing Arts Center, Waynesboro, WayneTheatre.org, 540-943-9999