Living & Recreation: Northern Region Winners 2017

Best Bed and Breakfast
First place: Goodstone Inn & Restaurant, Middleburg, Goodstone.com, 540-687-3333
The 18-room inn’s Romance Package includes a two-night stay, four-course dinner for two with luxurious entrées like roasted lamb loin, breakfast, and champagne and chocolate strawberries upon arrival. The Elopement Package offers a one-night stay in the Bull Barn Suite, dinner and spa treatments for two, and space for an intimate ceremony with up to 12 guests.
Second place: Manassas Junction Bed and Breakfast, ManassasJunction.com, 703-216-7803
Third place: Bennett House Bed & Breakfast, Manassas, VirginiaBennettHouse.com, 703-368-6121
Best “Do Not Miss” Tourist Attraction
First place: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000
In early May, the estate hosts a Revolutionary War Weekend, complete with demonstrations of military map-making and Colonial-era medicine. For July 4, guests can enjoy fireworks and a meeting with the Founding Father himself. During the holidays, candlelight tours reveal the traditions of an 18th-century Christmas.
Second place: Manassas National Battlefield, NPS.gov/Mana, 703-361-1339
Third place: The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville, WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233
Best Equestrian Event
First place: Virginia Gold Cup Spring Races, Warrenton, VAGoldCup.com, 540-347-2612
Referred to by a former president of the National Steeplechase Association as “the crown jewel of American steeplechasing,” the Virginia Gold Cup Spring Races welcome nearly 60,000 guests each year for one of the area’s largest outdoor events. Guests can watch a terrier race, enter the popular hat or tailgate competitions or simply sit back and take in the race.
Second place: Upperville Colt & Horse Show, Upperville.com, 540-687-5740
Third place: Middleburg Spring Races, MiddleburgSpringRaces.com, 540-687-6545
Best Fishing Guide Company
First place: Orvis, Leesburg, Orvis.com/Leesburg, 703-777-5305
Need a little more one-on-one time to master your cast? Orvis offers 90-minute long private fly-fishing lessons for groups of three or for individuals, customized based on skill level and goals. The store also offers Fly Fishing 101 for beginners, 201 for those with intermediate skills, and, three times a year, Fly Fishing 301, which includes a 5-hour fishing excursion to Cedar Creek in Frederick County.
Best Fishing Outfitter
First place: Orvis, Leesburg, Orvis.com/Leesburg, 703-777-5306
The Orvis website provides a range of guides for how to make the most of every fly-fishing trip. Tutorials with diagrams offer information about navigating tricky geography like bends and midstream rocks, and podcast topics have included “Advanced Trout Techniques” and “Top-Secret Steelhead Tips.”
Second place: Cabela’s, Gainesville, Cabelas.com, 571-222-9000
Third place: Casual Adventure Outfitters, Arlington, CasualAdventure.com, 703-527-0600
Best Fitness Program
First place: The WorX by Maia, Alexandria, TheWorxByMaia.com, 540-421-8527
The goal of The WorX by Maia: “Leave no bootcamper behind.” From beginners to hardcore athletes, participants meet with Maia 1-on-1 to gauge which group fitness and personal training sessions will help them meet their goals. High intensity interval training and GRX are among the more than 40 classes available.
Second place: Kazaxe, SpringfieldKazaxe.com, 703-520-5030
Third place: CycleLuv, Leesburg, CycleLuv.com, 703-431-0347
Best Golf Course
First place: The Golf Club at Lansdowne Resort, Leesburg, LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400
The Golf Club at Lansdowne’s two 18-hole championship courses were designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and Greg Norman, so serious golfers can anticipate a rewarding round on the green. The last 1,760 yards of the 7,332-yard, par-72 Norman course (which overlooks the Potomac) has been referred to as “the hardest mile in golf” by its championship-winning designer.
Second place: The Club at Creighton Farms, Aldie, CreightonFarms.com, 703-957-4800
Third place: Raspberry Falls Golf & Hunt Club, Leesburg, RaspberryFalls.com, 703-779-2555
Best Gym
First place: Life Time Fitness, Reston, LifeTimeFitness.com, 571-512-3500
Last April, Life Time Fitness added a new class to its schedule. Developed in collaboration with swimwear brand Speedo, Water Xtreme debuted at 85 locations around the country, including in Reston and Loudoun, and brings low impact movements into the pool. The gym also has a rockwall, studios for yoga and pilates, multiple pools and basketball courts.
Second place: Old Town Athletic Club, Warrenton, OTACFitness.com, 540-349-2791
Third place: Onelife Fitness, Burke, OneLifeFitness.com, 703-455-5433
Best Historic Site
First place: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000
On display through Sept. 2018, exhibit “Lives Bound Together: Slavery at George Washington’s Mount Vernon,” includes life-sized silhouettes, touch screen activities, and objects that tell the stories of slaves’ lives at the estate. Thanks to innovations in archaeology and technology, “stories have been pieced together,” says Melissa Wood, director of media relations.
Second place: Manassas National Battlefield Park, NPS.gov/Mana, 703-361-1339
Third place: The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville, WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233
Best Hotel
First place: The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner, McLean, RitzCarlton.com, 703-506-4300
The Ritz-Carlton treats guests to luxe amenities such as toiletries by Asprey (the British brand held on royal appointment by the Prince of Wales), twice-daily housekeeping, evening turndown service and bathrooms appointed with Italian marble surfaces. A day spa and the Entyse Wine Bar & Lounge are also on site.
Second place: Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg, SalamanderResort.com, 844-473-7996
Third place: Lansdowne Resort, Leesburg, LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400
Best Hunting Outfitter
First place: Gander Mountain, Woodbridge, GanderMountain.com, 571-409-5365
Gander Mountain sells hunting gear for game big and small from brands like Carry-Lite, Bushnell, River’s Edge and Primos. Inventory includes 2-D and 3-D decoys, tree stands, game and trail cameras, apparel by brands like Under Armour and the North Face, and even shampoos and deodorants for those weekend getaways off-the-grid.
Second place: Cabela’s, Gainesville, Cabella's.com, 571- 222-9000
Third Place: Warrenton Arms & Outdoors, WarrentonArms.com, 540-347-1462
Best Hunting Preserve
First place: Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve, Leesburg, BansheeReeksNP.org, 703-669-0316
Taking its name from a female spirit, or “banshee” as it is known in the Gaelic language, heard howling in the hills, or “reeks” by the owner of the farm in the early 19th century, Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve hosts guided, managed deer hunts year round through special lotteries.
Second place: Shady Grove Kennel, Hunting Preserve, and Sporting Clays, Remington, Shady-Grove.com, 540-439-2683
Best Outdoor Adventure
First place: Belle Haven Marina, Inc. Mariner Sailing School, Alexandria, SailDC.com, 703-768-0018
For a day out on the water, Belle Haven Marina rents a variety of seafaring vessels. Along with 16-foot canoes for three and kayaks (single and double), sailors can take to the seas in a 19-foot Flying Scots, a 14-foot Sunfish or a two-person rowboat.
Second place: Great Falls National Park, NPS.gov/GrFa, 703-285-2965,
Third place: Empower Adventures, Middleburg, EmpowerAdventures.com, 540-692-9471
Best Resort
First place: Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg, SalamanderResort.com, 844-473-7996
The vibe at Salamander is perfectly aligned with the area’s equestrian heritage, as are the activities offered. Along with a spa and locally-sourced fine dining, the resort is home to a 14,000-square-foot stable with 22 stalls and hundreds of acres for riding.
Second place: Lansdowne Resort, Leesburg, LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400
Third place: Airlie, Warrenton, Airlie.com, 540-347-1300
Best Retirement Community
First place: Falcons Landing, Potomac Falls, FalconsLanding.org 703-404-5151
Residents here can expect their days to be packed with adventure: tennis and biking, musical performances and visual arts workshops, and clubs for everything from knitting to investing. Meals are served in three different dining venues, including the casual Woodburn Café, white-linen Grand Dining Room and the Compass Club, a cozy spot for breakfast and lunch.
Second place: Tribute at Heritage Village, Gainesville, TributeAtHeritageVillage.com, 703-468-1895
Third place: Ashby Ponds, Ashburn, EricksonLiving.com, 703-722-6763
Best Summer Camp
First place: Ignite Kids Club Summer of Discovery, Chantilly, IgniteKidsClub.com, 703-956-6060
Campers explore themes of the week, such as “The Land Before Time,” which includes a visit to Dinosaur Land, and “What’s ‘Bugging’ You” when they venture to the Museum of Natural History. When they’re not on excursions, campers (rising pre-K through fifth graders) participate in arts, crafts and sports.
Second place: Belle Haven Marina, Inc. Mariner Sailing School, Alexandria, SailDC.com, 703-768-0018third place: Acting for Young People, FairfaxAFYP.org, 703-554-4931