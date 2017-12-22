Living & Recreation: Northern Region Winners 2017

Best Bed and Breakfast

First place: Goodstone Inn & Restaurant, Middleburg, Goodstone.com, 540-687-3333

The 18-room inn’s Romance Package includes a two-night stay, four-course dinner for two with luxurious entrées like roasted lamb loin, breakfast, and champagne and chocolate strawberries upon arrival. The Elopement Package offers a one-night stay in the Bull Barn Suite, dinner and spa treatments for two, and space for an intimate ceremony with up to 12 guests.

Second place: Manassas Junction Bed and Breakfast, ManassasJunction.com, 703-216-7803

Third place: Bennett House Bed & Breakfast, Manassas, VirginiaBennettHouse.com, 703-368-6121

Best “Do Not Miss” Tourist Attraction

First place: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000

In early May, the estate hosts a Revolutionary War Weekend, complete with demonstrations of military map-making and Colonial-era medicine. For July 4, guests can enjoy fireworks and a meeting with the Founding Father himself. During the holidays, candlelight tours reveal the traditions of an 18th-century Christmas.

Second place: Manassas National Battlefield, NPS.gov/Mana, 703-361-1339

Third place: The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville, WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233

Best Equestrian Event

First place: Virginia Gold Cup Spring Races, Warrenton, VAGoldCup.com, 540-347-2612

Referred to by a former president of the National Steeplechase Association as “the crown jewel of American steeplechasing,” the Virginia Gold Cup Spring Races welcome nearly 60,000 guests each year for one of the area’s largest outdoor events. Guests can watch a terrier race, enter the popular hat or tailgate competitions or simply sit back and take in the race.

Second place: Upperville Colt & Horse Show, Upperville.com, 540-687-5740

Third place: Middleburg Spring Races, MiddleburgSpringRaces.com, 540-687-6545

Best Fishing Guide Company

First place: Orvis, Leesburg, Orvis.com/Leesburg, 703-777-5305

Need a little more one-on-one time to master your cast? Orvis offers 90-minute long private fly-fishing lessons for groups of three or for individuals, customized based on skill level and goals. The store also offers Fly Fishing 101 for beginners, 201 for those with intermediate skills, and, three times a year, Fly Fishing 301, which includes a 5-hour fishing excursion to Cedar Creek in Frederick County.

Best Fishing Outfitter

First place: Orvis, Leesburg, Orvis.com/Leesburg, 703-777-5306

The Orvis website provides a range of guides for how to make the most of every fly-fishing trip. Tutorials with diagrams offer information about navigating tricky geography like bends and midstream rocks, and podcast topics have included “Advanced Trout Techniques” and “Top-Secret Steelhead Tips.”

Second place: Cabela’s, Gainesville, Cabelas.com, 571-222-9000

Third place: Casual Adventure Outfitters, Arlington, CasualAdventure.com, 703-527-0600

Best Fitness Program

First place: The WorX by Maia, Alexandria, TheWorxByMaia.com, 540-421-8527

The goal of The WorX by Maia: “Leave no bootcamper behind.” From beginners to hardcore athletes, participants meet with Maia 1-on-1 to gauge which group fitness and personal training sessions will help them meet their goals. High intensity interval training and GRX are among the more than 40 classes available.

Second place: Kazaxe, SpringfieldKazaxe.com, 703-520-5030

Third place: CycleLuv, Leesburg, CycleLuv.com, 703-431-0347

Best Golf Course

First place: The Golf Club at Lansdowne Resort, Leesburg, LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

The Golf Club at Lansdowne’s two 18-hole championship courses were designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and Greg Norman, so serious golfers can anticipate a rewarding round on the green. The last 1,760 yards of the 7,332-yard, par-72 Norman course (which overlooks the Potomac) has been referred to as “the hardest mile in golf” by its championship-winning designer.

Second place: The Club at Creighton Farms, Aldie, CreightonFarms.com, 703-957-4800

Third place: Raspberry Falls Golf & Hunt Club, Leesburg, RaspberryFalls.com, 703-779-2555

Best Gym

First place: Life Time Fitness, Reston, LifeTimeFitness.com, 571-512-3500

Last April, Life Time Fitness added a new class to its schedule. Developed in collaboration with swimwear brand Speedo, Water Xtreme debuted at 85 locations around the country, including in Reston and Loudoun, and brings low impact movements into the pool. The gym also has a rockwall, studios for yoga and pilates, multiple pools and basketball courts.

Second place: Old Town Athletic Club, Warrenton, OTACFitness.com, 540-349-2791

Third place: Onelife Fitness, Burke, OneLifeFitness.com, 703-455-5433

Best Historic Site

First place: George Washington’s Mount Vernon, MountVernon.org, 703-780-2000

On display through Sept. 2018, exhibit “Lives Bound Together: Slavery at George Washington’s Mount Vernon,” includes life-sized silhouettes, touch screen activities, and objects that tell the stories of slaves’ lives at the estate. Thanks to innovations in archaeology and technology, “stories have been pieced together,” says Melissa Wood, director of media relations.

Second place: Manassas National Battlefield Park, NPS.gov/Mana, 703-361-1339

Third place: The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville, WineryAtBullRun.com, 703-815-2233

Best Hotel

First place: The Ritz-Carlton Tysons Corner, McLean, RitzCarlton.com, 703-506-4300

The Ritz-Carlton treats guests to luxe amenities such as toiletries by Asprey (the British brand held on royal appointment by the Prince of Wales), twice-daily housekeeping, evening turndown service and bathrooms appointed with Italian marble surfaces. A day spa and the Entyse Wine Bar & Lounge are also on site.

Second place: Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg, SalamanderResort.com, 844-473-7996

Third place: Lansdowne Resort, Leesburg, LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

Best Hunting Outfitter

First place: Gander Mountain, Woodbridge, GanderMountain.com, 571-409-5365

Gander Mountain sells hunting gear for game big and small from brands like Carry-Lite, Bushnell, River’s Edge and Primos. Inventory includes 2-D and 3-D decoys, tree stands, game and trail cameras, apparel by brands like Under Armour and the North Face, and even shampoos and deodorants for those weekend getaways off-the-grid.

Second place: Cabela’s, Gainesville, Cabella's.com, 571- 222-9000

Third Place: Warrenton Arms & Outdoors, WarrentonArms.com, 540-347-1462

Best Hunting Preserve

First place: Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve, Leesburg, BansheeReeksNP.org, 703-669-0316

Taking its name from a female spirit, or “banshee” as it is known in the Gaelic language, heard howling in the hills, or “reeks” by the owner of the farm in the early 19th century, Banshee Reeks Nature Preserve hosts guided, managed deer hunts year round through special lotteries.

Second place: Shady Grove Kennel, Hunting Preserve, and Sporting Clays, Remington, Shady-Grove.com, 540-439-2683

Best Outdoor Adventure

First place: Belle Haven Marina, Inc. Mariner Sailing School, Alexandria, SailDC.com, 703-768-0018

For a day out on the water, Belle Haven Marina rents a variety of seafaring vessels. Along with 16-foot canoes for three and kayaks (single and double), sailors can take to the seas in a 19-foot Flying Scots, a 14-foot Sunfish or a two-person rowboat.

Second place: Great Falls National Park, NPS.gov/GrFa, 703-285-2965,

Third place: Empower Adventures, Middleburg, EmpowerAdventures.com, 540-692-9471

Best Resort

First place: Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg, SalamanderResort.com, 844-473-7996

The vibe at Salamander is perfectly aligned with the area’s equestrian heritage, as are the activities offered. Along with a spa and locally-sourced fine dining, the resort is home to a 14,000-square-foot stable with 22 stalls and hundreds of acres for riding.

Second place: Lansdowne Resort, Leesburg, LansdowneResort.com, 703-729-8400

Third place: Airlie, Warrenton, Airlie.com, 540-347-1300

Best Retirement Community

First place: Falcons Landing, Potomac Falls, FalconsLanding.org 703-404-5151

Residents here can expect their days to be packed with adventure: tennis and biking, musical performances and visual arts workshops, and clubs for everything from knitting to investing. Meals are served in three different dining venues, including the casual Woodburn Café, white-linen Grand Dining Room and the Compass Club, a cozy spot for breakfast and lunch.

Second place: Tribute at Heritage Village, Gainesville, TributeAtHeritageVillage.com, 703-468-1895

Third place: Ashby Ponds, Ashburn, EricksonLiving.com, 703-722-6763

Best Summer Camp

First place: Ignite Kids Club Summer of Discovery, Chantilly, IgniteKidsClub.com, 703-956-6060

Campers explore themes of the week, such as “The Land Before Time,” which includes a visit to Dinosaur Land, and “What’s ‘Bugging’ You” when they venture to the Museum of Natural History. When they’re not on excursions, campers (rising pre-K through fifth graders) participate in arts, crafts and sports.

Second place: Belle Haven Marina, Inc. Mariner Sailing School, Alexandria, SailDC.com, 703-768-0018