Living & Recreation: Central Region Winners 2017

Best Bed and Breakfast
First place: Walden Hall, Reva, WaldenHall.com, 540-509-1440
The name might conjure up images of 19th century literature, but the accommodations are Thoreau-ly modern: amenities include Apple TV and walk-in rain showers. The most popular rooms are the Walt Whitman Grande Suite, which includes access to a two-person hot tub on a screened porch, and the Longfellow Loft, featuring special reading alcoves.
Second place: Chestnut Hill Bed & Breakfast, Orange, ChestnutHillBNB.com, 540-661-0430
Third place: The Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, InnAtWillowGrove.com, 540-317-1206
Best “Do Not Miss” Tourist Attraction
First place: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405
After four years touring the globe, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Fabergé Collection returned last fall. The VMFA owns the largest public collection of the ornate objects (outside of Russia), including five Imperial Easter Eggs, which are on view in the newly renovated Fabergé and Russian Decorative Arts galleries.
Second place: Red Rocker Candy, Troy, RedRockerCandy.com, 434-589-2011
Third place: Monticello, Charlottesville, Monticello.org, 434-984-9800
Best Equestrian Event
First place: Montpelier Hunt Races James Madison’s Montpelier, Orange, MontpelierRaces.org, 540-672-0027
The Montpelier Hunt Races debuted in 1934, begun by legendary horse breeder Marion du Pont Scott and her brother William du Pont Jr. Today, the event is part of the National Steeplechase Association circuit and is held the first Saturday of November each year.
Second place: Foxfield Races, Charlottesville, FoxfieldRaces.com, 434-293-9501
Third place: Deep Run Horse Show, Manakin-Sabot, DeepRunHorseShow.com, 804- 677-5691
Best Fishing Guide Company
First place: Angler’s Lane Graves Mill Center at Route 221, ForestAnglersLane.com, 434-385-0200
Among Angler’s Lane’s guided trips is the Best of Virginia tour, during which fishermen spend five days in the Blue Ridge Mountains on the Jackson, Piney, James and Staunton rivers, casting for trout and smallmouth bass between chef-cooked dinners and overnight stays in cabins. Every trip features a 1-to-1 or 2-to-1 fisherman to guide ratio.
Second place: Albemarle Angler, Charlottesville, AlbemarleAngler.com, 434-977-6882
Third place: Orvis, Charlottesville, Orvis.com/Charlottesville, 434-975-0210
Best Fishing Outfitter
First place: Green Top, Ashland, GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188
Looking to keep in the know when it comes to local fishing conditions? Check out Green Top’s blogs. The retailer, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, offers weekly updates on the status of freshwater and saltwater bodies alike, including where specific species are most prevalent and the best bait to entice them.
Second place: Bass Pro Shops, Ashland, BassPro.com, 804-496-4700
Third place: Angler’s Lane, ForestAnglersLane.com, 434-385-0200
Best Fitness Program
First place: SEAL Team Physical Training, Glen Allen, SEALTeamPT.com, 804-262-1894
Residents of the River City frequently spot SEAL Team Physical Training participants around town; the outdoor program designs its workouts for specific locations, such as Belle Isle or Dogwood Dell, rotating instructors and muscle focus each session. Modeled after the workouts of Navy SEALS, the class is held rain or shine.
Second place: CrossFit Addict, Richmond, CrossFitAddict.net, 540-322-9275
Third place: CrossFit RVA, Richmond, CrossFitRVA.com, 804-313-9348
Best Golf Course
First place: Independence Golf Club, Midlothian, IndependenceGolfClub.com, 804-601-8600
For the golf enthusiast, Independence Golf Club offers an 18-hole championship course (with five sets of tees, ranging from 5,000 to more than 7,100 yards tip to tip), plus a less challenging 9-hole short course. Beyond golf, the club also offers on-site laser tag and hosts weekly concerts.
Second place: Devils Knob, Wintergreen, WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200
Third place: The Federal Club, Glen Allen, TheFederalClub.com, 804-798-4996
Best Gym
First place: ACAC, CharlottesvilleACAC.com, 434-984-3800
At ACAC in Charlottesville, you don’t have to choose between one-on-one personal training or large group classes. A small group training option offers activities like kettlebells or Pilates in groups of 3-6, in 30- or 60-minute sessions. For those who prefer larger groups, the gym offers classes, including Bodypump, Zumba and Cycle EX.
Second place: YMCA Downtown, Richmond, YMCARichmond.org, 804-644-9622
Third place: VCU Cary Street Gym, RichmondRecSports.VCU.edu, 804-827-1100
Best Historic Site
First place: Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, HollywoodCemetery.org, 804-648-8501
In California, a Hollywood tour might consist of movie star mansions: In the Commonwealth, it means a visit to the final corporeal home of some of history’s most significant figures. Hollywood Cemetery is the resting place of presidents James Monroe and John Tyler, as well as Virginia governors, media figures and Confederate generals.
Second place: Monticello, Charlottesville, Monticello.org, 434-984-9800
Third place: James Madison’s Montpelier, Orange, Montpelier.org, 540-672-2728
Best Hotel
First place: The Jefferson Hotel, Richmond, JeffersonHotel.com, 804-788-8000
A Richmond mainstay for more than 120 years, The Jefferson Hotel recently completed a three-year renovation. The hotel’s 262 guest rooms were converted into 181 suites all with entry foyers, marbled baths and dressing areas. The hotel’s iconic Rotunda, Palm Court and Lemaire restaurant were also updated.
Second place: Quirk Hotel, Richmond, DestinationHotels.com, 804-340-6040
Third place: Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500
Best Hunting Outfitter
First place: Green Top, Ashland, GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188
Green Top outfits hunters top to bottom, from dog training guidebooks and decoys to calls and drop point knives. Famously bustling on the weekend, shoppers have the option of purchasing online for in-store pickup. The store also sells archery equipment, survival tools and several hundred firearms at its 55,000-square-foot location.
Second place: Bass Pro Shops, Ashland, BassPro.com, 804-496-4700
Third place: Sailor’s Creek Outfitters, Rice, SailorsCreekOutfitters.com, 434-603-2803
Best Hunting Preserve
First place: Orapax, Goochland, Orapax.com, 804-556-2261
This year marks Orapax’s 30th anniversary. Located 30 minutes west of Richmond, the dedicated hunting preserve provides 350-acres of quail, pheasant and chukar hunting on 10 fields as well as mallard-release duck hunting in its marshland areas.
Second place: Powhatan Wildlife Management Area, Henrico, Wildlife.Virginia.gov, 804-367-1000
Third place: Rasawek Hunting Preserve, Goochland, Rasawek.com, 804-467-9000
Best Outdoor Adventure
First place: Wintergreen Resort, Wintergreen, WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200
The Discovery Ridge Adventure Center takes full advantage of the resort’s location in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Guests enjoy archery, zip lining and plunge tubing. In the summer, guests may purchase a Mountains of Adventure pass, which includes two water adventures, five outdoor adventures and unlimited hiking and mini golf.
Second place: James River Park System, Richmond, JamesRiverPark.org, 804-646-8911
Third place: Riverside Outfitters, Richmond, RiversideOutfitters.net, 804-560-0068
Best Resort
First place: Wintergreen Resort, Wintergreen, WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200
Accommodations at Wintergreen include traditional hotel guest rooms as well as condos and single-family homes. Sports enthusiasts may play golf at Devils Knob or a game of tennis on one of the property’s 19 clay or three deco-turf courts, while those looking for a bit of R&R will find it in the resort’s spa.
Second place: Boar’s Head, Charlottesville, BoarsHeadInn.com, 434-296-2181
Third place: Keswick Hall, Keswick.com, 434-979-3440
Best Retirement Community
First place: Westminster Canterbury, Richmond, WCRichmond.org, 804-264-6000
Last year, Westminster Canterbury Richmond opened The Marketplace, a grill-like casual establishment serving lunch favorites like Chesapeake crab cake sandwiches and Reuben paninis. It also includes an ice cream parlor and billiards room. Open for more than 40 years, WCR offers “continuing care,” from independent living to assisted living and memory support.
Second place: Cedarfield, Richmond, Hermitage-Cedarfield.com, 804-968-5541
Third place: The Summit, Lynchburg, SummitLynchburg.com, 434-582-1500
Best Summer Camp
First place: Westview on the James, Goochland, WestviewOnTheJames.org, 804-457-4210
Throughout July and August, campers ages 7-14 take to the water—and the trails, the mountains, and the fields—for Westview on the James’ junior and senior residential camps. Canoeing, climbing and wilderness survival are on deck as well as more unusual activities such as water trampoline and disc golf.
Second place: Richmond SPCA Critter Camp, Richmond, SPCA.org, 804-521-1300
Third place: Passages, Midlothian, PassagesRVA.com, 804-897-6800