Living & Recreation: Central Region Winners 2017

Best Bed and Breakfast

First place: Walden Hall, Reva, WaldenHall.com, 540-509-1440

The name might conjure up images of 19th century literature, but the accommodations are Thoreau-ly modern: amenities include Apple TV and walk-in rain showers. The most popular rooms are the Walt Whitman Grande Suite, which includes access to a two-person hot tub on a screened porch, and the Longfellow Loft, featuring special reading alcoves.

Second place: Chestnut Hill Bed & Breakfast, Orange, ChestnutHillBNB.com, 540-661-0430

Third place: The Inn at Willow Grove, Orange, InnAtWillowGrove.com, 540-317-1206

Best “Do Not Miss” Tourist Attraction

First place: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, VMFA.museum, 804-340-1405

After four years touring the globe, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Fabergé Collection returned last fall. The VMFA owns the largest public collection of the ornate objects (outside of Russia), including five Imperial Easter Eggs, which are on view in the newly renovated Fabergé and Russian Decorative Arts galleries.

Second place: Red Rocker Candy, Troy, RedRockerCandy.com, 434-589-2011

Third place: Monticello, Charlottesville, Monticello.org, 434-984-9800

Best Equestrian Event

First place: Montpelier Hunt Races James Madison’s Montpelier, Orange, MontpelierRaces.org, 540-672-0027

The Montpelier Hunt Races debuted in 1934, begun by legendary horse breeder Marion du Pont Scott and her brother William du Pont Jr. Today, the event is part of the National Steeplechase Association circuit and is held the first Saturday of November each year.

Second place: Foxfield Races, Charlottesville, FoxfieldRaces.com, 434-293-9501

Third place: Deep Run Horse Show, Manakin-Sabot, DeepRunHorseShow.com, 804- 677-5691

Best Fishing Guide Company

First place: Angler’s Lane Graves Mill Center at Route 221, ForestAnglersLane.com, 434-385-0200

Among Angler’s Lane’s guided trips is the Best of Virginia tour, during which fishermen spend five days in the Blue Ridge Mountains on the Jackson, Piney, James and Staunton rivers, casting for trout and smallmouth bass between chef-cooked dinners and overnight stays in cabins. Every trip features a 1-to-1 or 2-to-1 fisherman to guide ratio.

Second place: Albemarle Angler, Charlottesville, AlbemarleAngler.com, 434-977-6882

Third place: Orvis, Charlottesville, Orvis.com/Charlottesville, 434-975-0210

Best Fishing Outfitter

First place: Green Top, Ashland, GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188

Looking to keep in the know when it comes to local fishing conditions? Check out Green Top’s blogs. The retailer, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, offers weekly updates on the status of freshwater and saltwater bodies alike, including where specific species are most prevalent and the best bait to entice them.

Second place: Bass Pro Shops, Ashland, BassPro.com, 804-496-4700

Third place: Angler’s Lane, ForestAnglersLane.com, 434-385-0200

Best Fitness Program

First place: SEAL Team Physical Training, Glen Allen, SEALTeamPT.com, 804-262-1894

Residents of the River City frequently spot SEAL Team Physical Training participants around town; the outdoor program designs its workouts for specific locations, such as Belle Isle or Dogwood Dell, rotating instructors and muscle focus each session. Modeled after the workouts of Navy SEALS, the class is held rain or shine.

Second place: CrossFit Addict, Richmond, CrossFitAddict.net, 540-322-9275

Third place: CrossFit RVA, Richmond, CrossFitRVA.com, 804-313-9348

Best Golf Course

First place: Independence Golf Club, Midlothian, IndependenceGolfClub.com, 804-601-8600

For the golf enthusiast, Independence Golf Club offers an 18-hole championship course (with five sets of tees, ranging from 5,000 to more than 7,100 yards tip to tip), plus a less challenging 9-hole short course. Beyond golf, the club also offers on-site laser tag and hosts weekly concerts.

Second place: Devils Knob, Wintergreen, WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200

Third place: The Federal Club, Glen Allen, TheFederalClub.com, 804-798-4996

Best Gym

First place: ACAC, CharlottesvilleACAC.com, 434-984-3800

At ACAC in Charlottesville, you don’t have to choose between one-on-one personal training or large group classes. A small group training option offers activities like kettlebells or Pilates in groups of 3-6, in 30- or 60-minute sessions. For those who prefer larger groups, the gym offers classes, including Bodypump, Zumba and Cycle EX.

Second place: YMCA Downtown, Richmond, YMCARichmond.org, 804-644-9622

Third place: VCU Cary Street Gym, RichmondRecSports.VCU.edu, 804-827-1100

Best Historic Site

First place: Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, HollywoodCemetery.org, 804-648-8501

In California, a Hollywood tour might consist of movie star mansions: In the Commonwealth, it means a visit to the final corporeal home of some of history’s most significant figures. Hollywood Cemetery is the resting place of presidents James Monroe and John Tyler, as well as Virginia governors, media figures and Confederate generals.

Second place: Monticello, Charlottesville, Monticello.org, 434-984-9800

Third place: James Madison’s Montpelier, Orange, Montpelier.org, 540-672-2728

Best Hotel

First place: The Jefferson Hotel, Richmond, JeffersonHotel.com, 804-788-8000

A Richmond mainstay for more than 120 years, The Jefferson Hotel recently completed a three-year renovation. The hotel’s 262 guest rooms were converted into 181 suites all with entry foyers, marbled baths and dressing areas. The hotel’s iconic Rotunda, Palm Court and Lemaire restaurant were also updated.

Second place: Quirk Hotel, Richmond, DestinationHotels.com, 804-340-6040

Third place: Craddock Terry Hotel & Event Center, Lynchburg, CraddockTerryHotel.com, 434-455-1500

Best Hunting Outfitter

First place: Green Top, Ashland, GreenTopHuntFish.com, 804-550-2188

Green Top outfits hunters top to bottom, from dog training guidebooks and decoys to calls and drop point knives. Famously bustling on the weekend, shoppers have the option of purchasing online for in-store pickup. The store also sells archery equipment, survival tools and several hundred firearms at its 55,000-square-foot location.

Second place: Bass Pro Shops, Ashland, BassPro.com, 804-496-4700

Third place: Sailor’s Creek Outfitters, Rice, SailorsCreekOutfitters.com, 434-603-2803

Best Hunting Preserve

First place: Orapax, Goochland, Orapax.com, 804-556-2261

This year marks Orapax’s 30th anniversary. Located 30 minutes west of Richmond, the dedicated hunting preserve provides 350-acres of quail, pheasant and chukar hunting on 10 fields as well as mallard-release duck hunting in its marshland areas.

Second place: Powhatan Wildlife Management Area, Henrico, Wildlife.Virginia.gov, 804-367-1000

Third place: Rasawek Hunting Preserve, Goochland, Rasawek.com, 804-467-9000

Best Outdoor Adventure

First place: Wintergreen Resort, Wintergreen, WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200

The Discovery Ridge Adventure Center takes full advantage of the resort’s location in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Guests enjoy archery, zip lining and plunge tubing. In the summer, guests may purchase a Mountains of Adventure pass, which includes two water adventures, five outdoor adventures and unlimited hiking and mini golf.

Second place: James River Park System, Richmond, JamesRiverPark.org, 804-646-8911

Third place: Riverside Outfitters, Richmond, RiversideOutfitters.net, 804-560-0068

Best Resort

First place: Wintergreen Resort, Wintergreen, WintergreenResort.com, 434-325-2200

Accommodations at Wintergreen include traditional hotel guest rooms as well as condos and single-family homes. Sports enthusiasts may play golf at Devils Knob or a game of tennis on one of the property’s 19 clay or three deco-turf courts, while those looking for a bit of R&R will find it in the resort’s spa.

Second place: Boar’s Head, Charlottesville, BoarsHeadInn.com, 434-296-2181

Third place: Keswick Hall, Keswick.com, 434-979-3440

Best Retirement Community

First place: Westminster Canterbury, Richmond, WCRichmond.org, 804-264-6000

Last year, Westminster Canterbury Richmond opened The Marketplace, a grill-like casual establishment serving lunch favorites like Chesapeake crab cake sandwiches and Reuben paninis. It also includes an ice cream parlor and billiards room. Open for more than 40 years, WCR offers “continuing care,” from independent living to assisted living and memory support.

Second place: Cedarfield, Richmond, Hermitage-Cedarfield.com, 804-968-5541

Third place: The Summit, Lynchburg, SummitLynchburg.com, 434-582-1500

Best Summer Camp

First place: Westview on the James, Goochland, WestviewOnTheJames.org, 804-457-4210

Throughout July and August, campers ages 7-14 take to the water—and the trails, the mountains, and the fields—for Westview on the James’ junior and senior residential camps. Canoeing, climbing and wilderness survival are on deck as well as more unusual activities such as water trampoline and disc golf.

Second place: Richmond SPCA Critter Camp, Richmond, SPCA.org, 804-521-1300

Third place: Passages, Midlothian, PassagesRVA.com, 804-897-6800