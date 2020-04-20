Oct. 11, 2019 • Commonwealth Club, Richmond

× 1 of 4 Expand Thomas Dendy, Terry McAuliffe, Marshall Dendy, and Dorothy McAuliffe Photos by Terry Brown × 2 of 4 Expand Nancy Searle, Mary Horton, and Patti Wagner × 3 of 4 Expand Knox Dendy and Lili O’Brien × 4 of 4 Expand Dorothy Brotherton, Major and Pam Reynolds, Tim Kaine, and Ben Dendy Prev Next

More than 200 people attended the Stacey’s Hope event at the Commonwealth Club in Richmond on Oct. 11, 2019. Organized by family, friends, and local philanthropists, Stacey’s Hope honored the memory of philanthropist Stacey Dendy, who passed away from cancer. The event raised more than $260,000, which will be used to build a fitness center at the new CARITAS women’s shelter in Richmond. CaritasVa.org

