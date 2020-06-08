Nov. 15, 2019 • Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg
Ryan Clark
Virginia Soenksen, Andy Huggins, Flynn Hulver, and Carrie Souder
Marcia Zook, Lydia Hanson, and Melanie Veith
Micaela McMullan and Brad Cohen
On Nov. 15, 2019, more than 300 guests attended the Explore More Discovery Museum’s annual Night at the Museum. The event raised $112,000, which benefitted the museum’s mission of engaging young minds through interactive, multisensory learning experiences that promote a greater understanding of themselves and their world.
