Night at the Museum

Nov. 15, 2019 • Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg

On Nov. 15, 2019, more than 300 guests attended the Explore More Discovery Museum’s annual Night at the Museum. The event raised $112,000, which benefitted the museum’s mission of engaging young minds through interactive, multisensory learning experiences that promote a greater understanding of themselves and their world.

