Nov. 15, 2019 • Explore More Discovery Museum, Harrisonburg

× 1 of 4 Expand Ryan Clark Photos by the Commoneer × 2 of 4 Expand Virginia Soenksen, Andy Huggins, Flynn Hulver, and Carrie Souder × 3 of 4 Expand Marcia Zook, Lydia Hanson, and Melanie Veith × 4 of 4 Expand Micaela McMullan and Brad Cohen Prev Next

On Nov. 15, 2019, more than 300 guests attended the Explore More Discovery Museum’s annual Night at the Museum. The event raised $112,000, which benefitted the museum’s mission of engaging young minds through interactive, multisensory learning experiences that promote a greater understanding of themselves and their world.

