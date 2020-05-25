Oct. 19, 2019 • Hilton Norfolk The Main
Bruce Thompson and Chuck Sass
Photos by George Culver
Jeff White, Liz Dyer, and Paige Johnston
Vickie Pulley, Tim and Marge Fink, and Rick Conaway
Harper Bradshaw, Kevin Dubel, and Fabio Capparelli
Moira Sedgwick and Eve Cohen
More than 100 foodies attended the Coastal Virginia Celebrates James Beard benefit dinner on Oct. 19, 2019. Hosted at Varia, located inside of Hilton Norfolk The Main, the event raised more than $8,000 to support the The James Beard Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships to individuals who demonstrate the potential for leadership roles in culinary arts, food studies, agriculture, hospitality management, and related fields.
