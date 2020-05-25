Oct. 19, 2019 • Hilton Norfolk The Main

× 1 of 5 Expand Bruce Thompson and Chuck Sass Photos by George Culver × 2 of 5 Expand Jeff White, Liz Dyer, and Paige Johnston × 3 of 5 Expand Vickie Pulley, Tim and Marge Fink, and Rick Conaway × 4 of 5 Expand Harper Bradshaw, Kevin Dubel, and Fabio Capparelli × 5 of 5 Expand Moira Sedgwick and Eve Cohen Prev Next

More than 100 foodies attended the Coastal Virginia Celebrates James Beard benefit dinner on Oct. 19, 2019. Hosted at Varia, located inside of Hilton Norfolk The Main, the event raised more than $8,000 to support the The James Beard Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships to individuals who demonstrate the potential for leadership roles in culinary arts, food studies, agriculture, hospitality management, and related fields.

