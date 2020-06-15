Nov. 23, 2019 • Salamander Resort & Spa, Middleburg

× 1 of 5 Expand Jason Vickers, Kelly and John Johnson Photos by Nancy Milburn Kleck × 2 of 5 Expand Robert Dale, Beth Ann Mascatello, and Manuel Simpson × 3 of 5 Expand Mark and Cindy Thompson × 4 of 5 Expand Chou Chou Scantlin × 5 of 5 Expand Lois Johnson Mead,Grant Mead, and Lisa Johnson Prev Next

Windy Hill Foundation raised more than $200,000 at the 2019 Casablanca Gala held at Salamander Resort & Spa on Nov. 23, 2019. About 375 people attended the event, and the proceeds benefitted the programs and services of the foundation, which works to provide affordable housing in Loudoun and Fauquier counties.

Spread the Word: Tell us about your charitable event, and we might share it in print! Submit your event here.