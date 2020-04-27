American Shakespeare Center Annual Gala

Sept. 21, 2019 • Blackfriars Playhouse and Stonewall Jackson Hotel, Staunton

Daniel and Janne Heifetz

Photos by Lauren Rogers Parker

Jeff and Meg Pearson and Betsy and Chris Little

Aran and Margot Shetterly, Ken and Carol Adelman, and Frank Gannon

Ethan McSweeny and Paul Gross

Ralph Alan Cohen, Chris Little, Ethan McSweeny, and Amy Wratchford

On Sept. 21, 2019, 150 guests attended the American Shakespeare Center’s annual gala at the Blackfriars Playhouse and Stonewall Jackson Hotel in Staunton. The event celebrated individuals involved in promoting the center’s mission and raised more than $85,000 to support making Shakespeare’s theater, language, and humanity accessible through performance and education. AmericanShakespeareCenter.com

