Made in Virginia 2020

Attention Virginia Makers!

Submit your Virginia-made products for a chance to be featured in our ninth annual Made in Virginia Awards! These awards showcase many of the amazing products made right here in the Commonwealth.

Winners will be featured in our December issue and may be offered an opportunity to be featured in the Virginia Living eStore!

The awards are open to any Virginia-based business whose products are manufactured in the state and will be available for retail purchase Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, at minimum.

This year, our categories include:

• Food

• Drink (non-alcoholic)

• Style & Beauty

• Home & Lifestyle

After thorough review and judging by our editorial staff, winners will be notified in mid-July.

Questions? Contact Assistant Editor Victoria Drake at VictoriaDrake@CapeFear.com. If you are interested in receiving updates for Made in Virginia, please sent your contact information to this email address.

GUIDELINES FOR SUBMISSIONS:

All entries must be submitted through our online form below.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ONLINE SUBMISSION FORM.

SUBMISSIONS ARE OPEN FROM JUNE 1, 2020 AT 8:30 AM EST THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020 AT 5:30 PM EST.

**A NOTE ON PERISHABLE ITEMS: We will begin taste testing on Monday, July 6th (after the July 4th weekend). We can accept deliveries on the 6th, but no later. If your product is perishable, please mark PERISHABLE clearly on the packaging. To ensure freshness, we suggest perishable items be sent early the week of June 29th.

Please ship all samples to:

Virginia Living Magazine

c/o Made in Virginia Awards

109 E. Cary St.

Richmond, VA 23219

We will accept delivery by mail or in-person. For in-person delivery, our office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Categories:

1. Food

• Any product produced and packaged in Virginia.

• Must be available for retail purchase from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020 at minimum (online only sales are accepted as well).

• We will be judging on the criteria of taste, innovation, packaging and overall appeal (Is it interesting? Easy to prepare? Unusual?).

• MUST SUBMIT A SAMPLE.

2. Drink (non-alcoholic: coffee, tea, soda, etc.)

• Any product produced and packaged in Virginia.

• Must be available for retail purchase from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020 at minimum (online only sales are accepted as well).

• MUST SUBMIT A SAMPLE.

3. Style + Beauty

• Any product produced and packaged in Virginia.

• Must be available for retail purchase from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020 at minimum (online only sales are accepted as well).

• Style: Includes clothing, shoes, jewelry, bags, outdoor wear, accessories, and more.

• Beauty: Includes lotions, soaps, bath salts/bombs, hair products, lip balm, and more.

• Samples of beauty products are preferred, trial sizes are accepted.

4. Home + Lifestyle

• Any product produced and packaged in Virginia.

• Must be available for retail purchase from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020 at minimum (online only sales are accepted as well).

• Home: Includes candles, decor, kitchenware, furniture, rugs, blankets, knives, woodworking, art, and more.

• Samples may be accepted for products such as candles.

• Lifestyle: Includes outdoor equipment, bicycles, birdhouses, fishing reels, duck calls, musical instruments, sports equipment, and more.

Other Guidelines:

• THERE IS NO COST TO ENTER.

• Photos and descriptions are required of all products.

• Samples should be available to borrow for later photography, if needed.

• Where personal experience is critical to evaluation (i.e., candles, lotion, etc.), samples are accepted.

• If you are a previous Made in Virginia winner, but you would like to submit a different type of product (ex. You won in 2018 for your soap, but now you make candles), you are welcome to submit.